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Babar Azam to replace Shaheen Afridi as ODI captain? Pakistan star breaks silence

Shaheen Afridi has addressed speculation over Babar Azam’s possible return as Pakistan’s ODI captain ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Asked about the reports, Afridi made his stance clear, saying, "For now, I am the captain."

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
Babar Azam to replace Shaheen Afridi as ODI captain? Pakistan star breaks silence
Image Credit: X/ ICC

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Babar Azam to replace Shaheen Afridi as ODI captain? Pakistan star breaks silence
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