/Babar Azam to replace Shaheen Afridi as ODI captain? Pakistan star breaks silence

Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi has addressed speculation surrounding Babar Azam's possible return as the team's captain ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027.
With the leadership setup of Pakistan's white-ball team under discussion, Afridi made his position clear on the eve of the National Champions Cup 2026. Asked about reports suggesting that Babar could take charge of the ODI side, the left-arm pacer said, "For now, I am the captain."
Babar Azam is currently leading Pakistan in Test cricket. He took over from Shan Masood during Pakistan’s recently concluded Test series against the West Indies, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Afridi, meanwhile, was appointed Pakistan’s ODI captain in October 2025 after the Pakistan Cricket Board moved on from Mohammad Rizwan following the team’s group-stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The latest speculation has also brought back memories of the previous leadership changes involving Afridi and Babar.
Babar had earlier replaced Afridi as Pakistan’s T20I captain ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Afridi had been given the T20I captaincy before that change.
Pakistan have won seven of their 11 ODIs under Afridi's leadership, according to the figures provided.
The team, however, suffered an ODI series defeat against Bangladesh earlier this year. Pakistan responded by winning an ODI series against Australia, with the Australian side described as a second-string team in the supplied information.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Pakistan's leadership and squad depth are likely to remain important talking points.
Afridi also spoke about the importance of the National Champions Cup in preparing Pakistan for the upcoming World Cup. The Pakistan pacer pointed to injuries as a recurring challenge during World Cup campaigns and stressed the need to have quality replacements available.
"Whenever we go to a World Cup, we face a lot of injuries. In case there are any injuries before the World Cup, we will already have players available," Afridi said. He believes the tournament can help Pakistan identify players who could step up if injuries affect the main squad.
Afridi was left out of Pakistan’s Test squad and subsequently featured in the Lanka Premier League 2026. He claimed nine wickets in seven matches during the tournament. The National Champions Cup provides another opportunity for Pakistan's players to build momentum and strengthen their claims ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The National Champions Cup gets underway on August 11. Afridi's Pakistan Gold are scheduled to face Pakistan Blues in their opening match on August 12. Sahibzada Farhan is leading Pakistan Blues, while Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub are captaining Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites respectively.
The tournament final is scheduled for August 18. The Pakistan Test squad will not feature in the domestic competition as the players prepare for their upcoming three-Test series in England.
For now, Afridi's message on the captaincy situation is clear, "For now, I am the captain." With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, Pakistan's leadership plans will remain under scrutiny as the team looks to build a strong squad for the global event.
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