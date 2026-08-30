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Babar Azam under fire: Mohammad Yousuf slams 'So-called coaches' over Pakistan star’s flaws

Mohammad Yousuf has slammed Pakistan’s "so-called coaches" for allegedly preventing Babar Azam from working on technical flaws in his batting. The criticism comes as Babar continues to struggle for runs, with Pakistan also enduring a difficult run in Test cricket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Babar Azam under fire: Mohammad Yousuf slams 'So-called coaches' over Pakistan star’s flaws
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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