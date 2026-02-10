Babar Azam under spotlight at T20 WC 2026: Ponting, Shastri give bold take on Pakistan batter's performance - 'At that stage of your career, there's baggage...'

ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting and former India player Ravi Shastri have offered insight on Babar Azam's inconsistent recent form amid the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup. Both Ponting and Shastri also provide some insight into how Pakistan should deal with the recent form of experienced batter.

Babar made a scratchy 15 off 18 in his side’s first-up three-wicket win over the Netherlands, in what was the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener.

While Babar hit an unbeaten half-century against Australia in the final match of the three-game T20I series against Australia prior to the T20 World Cup, Ponting believes the right-hander has lost some of his trademark timing when at the crease.

Ponting has voiced doubts about whether Babar still possesses the power he once had to dominate the middle overs, questioning if he is currently fulfilling the most suitable role for the team. And Shastri echoed those thoughts, with the duo unpacking Pakistan's dilemma.

"If you're 15 off 18 balls, you're not just putting pressure on yourself, you're putting pressure on the guy at the other end," Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

"The guy at the other end then knows that he's got to be the one to take up the boundary scoring. Babar needs to hit boundaries early on. He needs to get off and going, he needs two boundaries in his first six balls, otherwise the whole momentum of the game is going to change every time he goes in," he added.



What's troubling Babar Azam?

Respected commentator Ravi Shastri feels Babar Azam's reputation is applying even more pressure to the situation.

"When you are at that stage of your career, there's baggage. There's a weight of expectation. People expect you to go out there and deliver. Get out there (and) in your first five balls, I don't care if you get out, but I want you to make an effort to hit a couple of boundaries," said Shastri.

"Choose your spot, get into good positions, anticipate what the bowler is doing. You will feel a lot better and things might change," he added.

Ricky Ponting on Babar Azam's batting position

Notably, Babar batted at No.4 in Pakistan's T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands, which Ricky Ponting believes only adds to the growing pressure.

"It just to me looks like he's lost a bit of his power, his ball striking ability, like taking that spinner on the way he did and not being able to even go close to clearing it," Ponting continued.

"I defended him at the start of the tournament … a big name player in a big events … experience, you need (those players) in your side if you're going to win. Pakistan need the best version of Babar Azam if they're going to go further in this tournament, " he added.

The 51-year-old Ponting suggested Pakistan should even consider returning Babar to his more favoured position in the batting order at first drop.

"I would even think about batting him at No.3. I think the earlier he goes in, if he can get some time inside the Powerplay with the field up, I think that's going to help him because if he has just lost that little bit of power, then you need everything in your favour. So having only two fielders out would help him," he said.

"The guys that (are) batting after him have got plenty of power anyway. They can take advantage of those middle overs with the spinners on and the fielders out. They've got a big decision to make whether he stays in or whether they leave him out," he added.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old Shastri also has his doubts as to whether Babar should still be a starter for Pakistan.

"There will be questions asked. He’s a quality player … we know he's got the experience to adjust very quickly, but he has to do it quickly because (the middle overs are) a very crucial period of play. In T20 cricket, you can't give it that much time unless the conditions are really in favor of the bowlers," Shastri continued.

Pakistan's next T20 World Cup 2026 fixture is a date with the USA in Colombo on February 11.