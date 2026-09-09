/Babar Azam vs Mohsin Naqvi: Shocking revelation over 7 players squad overhaul, says, 'Better if you ask them'

Pakistan will begin the third Test at Edgbaston on September 9, with the match scheduled to run until September 13. Babar has also faced questions over his own performances during the tour. After his form came under scrutiny, he pointed to his recent success in the Caribbean, where he was named Player of the Series. He scored 193 runs at an average of 96.50 during Pakistan’s Test series against the West Indies. The final Test therefore carries significance beyond the result. Pakistan have already surrendered the series, but Babar and a heavily altered squad will now attempt to avoid a 3-0 sweep while navigating an unusually turbulent period away from the field.