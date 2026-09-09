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Babar Azam vs Mohsin Naqvi: Shocking revelation over 7 players squad overhaul, says, 'Better if you ask them'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that the sweeping changes made to the Test squad ahead of the final match against England came as a surprise to him, adding another layer to the controversy surrounding the Pakistan Cricket Board’s mid series overhaul.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
Babar Azam vs Mohsin Naqvi: Shocking revelation over 7 players squad overhaul, says, 'Better if you ask them'
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Babar Azam vs Mohsin Naqvi: Shocking revelation over 7 players squad overhaul, says, 'Better if you ask them'
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