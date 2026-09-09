/Babar Azam vs Mohsin Naqvi: Shocking revelation over 7 players squad overhaul, says, 'Better if you ask them'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that the sweeping changes made to the Test squad ahead of the final match against England came as a surprise to him, adding another layer to the controversy surrounding the Pakistan Cricket Board’s mid series overhaul. Speaking before the third Test at Edgbaston, Babar made it clear that he was not involved in the decision to release seven players after Pakistan fell 2-0 behind in the three match series. The changes followed heavy defeats in Leeds and at Lord’s, with the PCB also making significant alterations to the coaching staff.
“It was news to me,” Babar said. “I found out after. The PCB decided it, so they'll be able to explain better.”
Asked whether the decision had been discussed with him beforehand, the Pakistan captain again pointed towards the board rather than taking responsibility for the reshuffle.
“The PCB's decision must have been taken after some thought process,” he added. “It's better if you ask them why.”
Seven Players Released After Lord’s Defeat
The PCB released Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad from the touring squad following Pakistan’s 194 run defeat at Lord’s.
The move came after England had already won the opening Test in Leeds by an innings and 103 runs. Pakistan have also struggled badly with the bat throughout the series, failing to reach 200 in any of their four innings.
The board simultaneously removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. White ball head coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke were brought in to oversee the team for the Edgbaston Test.
The updated squad includes Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.
Babar Looks Ahead Despite Series Defeat
With England already holding an unassailable 2-0 advantage, Babar said Pakistan had little reason to dwell on the upheaval and urged the incoming players to approach the final Test positively.
“The series is lost but we have nothing to lose,” Babar said. “We should play freely and believe in ourselves as a team. We've practiced a couple of days and explained things to the new boys. Any young player who comes in is excited, and that excitement is visible. I believe that will be visible in the match, too.”
Pakistan will begin the third Test at Edgbaston on September 9, with the match scheduled to run until September 13. Babar has also faced questions over his own performances during the tour. After his form came under scrutiny, he pointed to his recent success in the Caribbean, where he was named Player of the Series. He scored 193 runs at an average of 96.50 during Pakistan’s Test series against the West Indies. The final Test therefore carries significance beyond the result. Pakistan have already surrendered the series, but Babar and a heavily altered squad will now attempt to avoid a 3-0 sweep while navigating an unusually turbulent period away from the field.
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