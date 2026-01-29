Babar Azam vs Salman Ali Agha in Pakistan cricket team? Viral video sparks controversy ahead of PAK vs AUS series - Watch

Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has gone viral after a visibly irritated exchange with a reporter over repeated questions on Babar Azam’s form, delivering a blunt message ahead of the Australia series. The moment, captured on video during a pre-series press conference in Lahore, has sparked debate across social media about media pressure, leadership, and Pakistan cricket’s obsession with individual stars.

The clip matters because it comes at a sensitive time for Pakistan. Babar is returning to the T20I setup after a lean Big Bash League stint, while Pakistan begin their build-up to a crucial season that includes the T20 World Cup. Instead of tactics or team balance, the spotlight again fell on one man, and the captain clearly had enough.

What Happened in the Viral Press Conference Video

As questions repeatedly circled around Babar Azam’s form and role, Salman Ali Agha interrupted the flow of the press conference with an unusually direct response.

“I wish I come to a press conference one day and there are no questions about Babar Azam. Let him do his batting,” Agha said, his frustration evident on camera.

The tone, body language, and timing turned the moment viral within minutes, with fans split between praising the captain’s backing of his senior batter and questioning whether the reaction reflected deeper tension.

Why Salman Ali Agha Snapped

From a leadership standpoint, Agha’s reaction was less about one question and more about a pattern. Pakistan captains have long faced relentless scrutiny around Babar, regardless of team results.

Key factors behind the outburst:

Constant focus on Babar despite a 14-man squad

Pre-series media pressure before a major assignment

The need to protect a senior player’s mental space

Inside the dressing room, the message was clear. The captain wanted accountability spread across the team, not concentrated on one individual.

Babar Azam’s Form and the Context Behind the Questions

The media focus is not coming out of nowhere. Babar’s recent Big Bash League numbers raised eyebrows. Playing for the Sydney Sixers, he scored 202 runs in 11 matches at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of just over 103, well below elite T20 standards.

There was also a widely discussed on-field moment with Steve Smith, when Smith chose to keep strike during the power surge as Babar struggled. That clip added fuel to an already loud narrative.

Still, within Pakistan cricket, Babar’s international record carries far more weight than franchise form. That was the core of Agha’s defence.