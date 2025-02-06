Babar Azam Wins Hearts On And Off The Field As Dua Zahra Makes Love Confession - Watch

Pakistan cricket has seen many legends, but few have captivated fans quite like Babar Azam. The star batter, known for his elegance on the field and calm demeanor off it, has once again found himself at the center of attention—this time, not for his batting exploits but for a heartfelt confession from a well-known Pakistani model, Dua Zahra.

pic.twitter.com/opy6J7B1xQ

Dua Zahra’s Public Love Confession for Babar Azam

In a recent episode of ARY Zindagi’s The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo, rising actor-model Dua Zahra made a striking revelation about her admiration for Babar Azam. Speaking candidly, she expressed her deep admiration for the former Pakistan captain, stating:

“Babar Azam is the one and only for me. I have a tremendous crush on him, and I disapprove of the trolling directed at him. It kills me when I see someone talk bad about Babar; I feel as if it would piss my heart off.”

Her words quickly went viral, stirring excitement among fans and sparking discussions about Babar’s unmatched popularity. While the cricketing maestro is used to adoration, Zahra’s confession stood out due to its raw emotion and sincerity.

A Star Who Commands Love and Respect

Babar Azam is no stranger to admiration. With his graceful stroke play and remarkable consistency, he has solidified his place as one of the best batters in modern-day cricket. From young aspiring cricketers to die-hard fans, his influence extends beyond the cricket field. Despite facing criticism at times, Babar continues to let his bat do the talking, silencing doubters with every masterful innings.

Zahra’s confession also sheds light on the immense emotional connection fans share with their cricketing heroes. In Pakistan, cricket is more than just a sport—it is a passion, a way of life, and for many, Babar Azam embodies the hopes and dreams of an entire nation.

Babar Azam’s Focus Remains on the Champions Trophy 2025

While social media buzzes with talk of Zahra’s confession, Babar Azam remains focused on his upcoming cricketing assignments. The star batter is gearing up for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025, where Pakistan will be looking to make a strong statement on the global stage.

Pakistan’s schedule for the tournament is set:

February 19 – Pakistan vs. New Zealand (Karachi)

February 23 – Pakistan vs. India (Dubai) [A high-stakes clash fans cannot afford to miss]

February 27 – Pakistan vs. Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

Leading up to the Champions Trophy, Babar will also participate in an ODI tri-series in Pakistan, starting February 8 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. This series will serve as a crucial preparation phase for the team.

The Babar Azam Phenomenon: More Than Just Cricket

Babar Azam’s impact goes beyond statistics and records. His journey from a young Lahore boy with big dreams to Pakistan’s batting mainstay is an inspiration to millions. His discipline, humility, and unwavering commitment to the sport make him a role model for aspiring athletes.

While Dua Zahra’s public confession has added a touch of glamour to his already star-studded life, Babar Azam remains unfazed, with his eyes firmly set on his cricketing goals. As Pakistan’s leading batter, his focus is to continue delivering for his team and guiding them to success in major tournaments.