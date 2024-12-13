In a dramatic turn of events, the Lahore High Court has postponed the hearing of the controversial sexual harassment case involving former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam. The case, which was originally scheduled for a hearing on December 12, 2024, has now been adjourned until December 16, adding yet another layer of uncertainty to the cricketer's already tumultuous personal and professional life. The delay comes at a time when Babar is currently in South Africa, leading Pakistan in a challenging T20I series.

Allegations of Sexual Harassment: What We Know So Far

The case, which has been ongoing since 2021, centers on allegations made by Hamiza Mukhtar, who claims that she was sexually assaulted by Babar Azam after the two were in a relationship. Mukhtar alleges that Babar promised to marry her, only to later exploit her sexually, leading to an abortion that she was persuaded to undergo. She further claims that the cricketer failed to honor his promise once he achieved greater fame and success in his cricketing career.

In court, Mukhtar presented medical documents to support her accusations and also claimed that the police had refused to file an FIR against Babar after she reported incidents of "blackmail and fornication." These serious allegations have made headlines, sparking public and legal debates across Pakistan and beyond.

The Court's Postponement and Its Impact

On December 12, Babar's senior lawyer, Barrister Haris Azmat, was absent, prompting the court to adjourn the hearing. Babar's junior lawyer requested the delay, which the court granted, pushing the matter to December 16. While the legal process unfolds, Babar continues to play international cricket, with his current involvement in South Africa’s bilateral series being closely watched both on and off the field.

Babar Azam's Struggles on the Field

As if the legal controversy weren’t enough, Babar Azam's cricketing form has also been a topic of discussion. During the first T20I against South Africa in Durban, Babar's batting woes continued as he was dismissed for a duck, marking his seventh duck in T20I cricket. This unwanted record ties him with former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, whose own struggles with a similar tally of ducks had previously sparked debates about his consistency.

Despite being regarded as one of the world’s top batters a few years ago, Babar’s recent performances have raised doubts about his ability to stay at the top of the game. His struggles with scoring in the T20I format have been a cause for concern, especially as Pakistan faced an 11-run defeat in the first T20I against South Africa. While Mohammad Rizwan's valiant 74 runs from 62 balls kept Pakistan in the game, Babar’s early departure highlighted the team's batting fragility.

A Complicated Situation for Pakistan Cricket

Babar's legal and cricketing challenges are coming at a time when Pakistan is struggling to find its footing in the international arena. While Babar remains a vital player for Pakistan, his recent form and the ongoing legal troubles add a layer of complexity to the national team's future prospects.

The lack of consistency from key players, coupled with the legal pressure on the captain, leaves Pakistan with a lot to ponder as they move forward in the T20I series against South Africa. With the pressure mounting, both on and off the field, Babar Azam’s leadership and personal reputation are at a crossroads.