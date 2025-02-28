‘Babar Is no Kohli, But He’s The Best’: Salman Butt Backs Pakistan Batter After Below Average Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has been going through a rough patch in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Once compared to India’s great Virat Kohli, Babar has been struggling a lot to make runs for a very long time. Since Pakistan are already out of the Champions Trophy 2025, Babar’s future is under the scanner. A lot of fans and cricketing pundits have been demanding to drop Babar from the Pakistan squad as he is going through a torrid outing.

Amidst all the chaos, former Pakistan player Salman Butt has supported Babar Azam, saying that his contribution to Pakistan’s success is immense in the last 20 years. “His Test average is 44.5 with 9 centuries and 26 fifties. In ODIs, he averages 56.72 with 19 centuries and 32 half-centuries. In T20Is, he has an average of 41 and a strike rate of 129. Can anyone name a single Pakistani player in the last 20 years who has surpassed these stats?” Butt stated while speaking on GNN HD News.

“The players who claim to be match-winners—combine their performances and see how many matches they have actually won. I believe a comparison is justified”, he added.

Salman Butt also pointed out that Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are not on the same level but the former India skipper also went through a tough time on the field but then he kept getting support from Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

“Talk sense. You don’t have a Kohli or a Williamson. Babar is no Kohli, but he is the best we have. If he’s not scoring runs, he needs support. And when he is performing, even those who dislike him will have to acknowledge his contributions.”

“Even Kohli went through a rough patch, but being a player of such high caliber, he still managed to score fifties during that phase. And look at the support he had—Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni—big players, match-winners. Who does Babar have”, he added.