‘Baby AB’ Steps Up: Dewald Brevis Set To Make ODI Debut As Temba Bavuma Backs Young Star Against Australia

The 22-year-old was the star of the recently concluded T20I series, where he amassed 180 runs in three matches, averaging 90 with a strike rate of over 200. His standout knock was a 41-ball century in Darwin, followed by a stylish half-century in Cairns, making him one of the most talked-about players in the series.

Bavuma Backs Brevis

Speaking ahead of the ODI opener in Cairns, Bavuma praised Brevis’s maturity and adaptability at the international stage. “It’s always exciting to see young talent stepping up. Brevis has put his hand up and shown his capabilities. We’re keen to see how he transitions into ODIs,” Bavuma said.

‘Baby AB’ Ready for Next Step

Nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ for his resemblance to AB de Villiers in batting style, Brevis has already become a global T20 star, featuring in leagues across India, South Africa, and the Caribbean. His ODI call-up has been eagerly anticipated, and the upcoming series against Australia offers the perfect platform to establish himself in the longer white-ball format.

South Africa’s New Look Squad

Alongside Brevis, South Africa has also included teenage pace sensation Kwena Maphaka in their 17-member squad. With a blend of youth and experience, the Proteas are eyeing long-term depth as they continue preparations for future ICC events.

The first ODI against Australia will be played on August 19 in Cairns, where all eyes will be on Brevis as he gears up for his much-awaited debut.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Matthew Breetzke, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Alex Carey, Xavier Bartlett