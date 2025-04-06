'Back To Enjoying My Cricket...': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Resurgence In White-Ball Cricket Approach

Star India and Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul opened up on his resurgence in white-ball cricket approach after playing a match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 17th match of the IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After missing the first game of the IPL 2025 season, Rahul made an immediate impact upon his return. In his first game back, he scored a quickfire 15 off five balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a match-winning 77 off 51 balls against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batter's performances in IPL 2025 have shown a remarkable resurgence in his white-ball cricket approach. There is a significant shift from his earlier, more conservative approach.

According to Rahul, he has lost the fun of hitting boundaries, sixes and wanted to take the game deep.

"I think somewhere along the way [in my career] I lost that fun of hitting boundaries and hitting sixes. I wanted to take the game deep, deep, deep and that [approach] somehow stuck in my head," Rahul said in an interview with Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen on iplt20.com following the win over CSK.

Speaking about his renewed mindset, the stylish batter credited his collaboration with India men's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for the transformation and emphasised the importance of enjoying the game and adapting to its evolving nature.

"I've worked really hard on my white-ball game the last year or so. [A] big shout out to Abhishek Nayar. We've spent hours together talking about my white-ball game and how I can be better," Rahul stated.

"Cricket's changed, and T20 cricket, especially, is only about hitting boundaries. The team that hits more boundaries and sixes ends up winning the game," he added.

Notably, Rahul also played a pivotal role in India's triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy with his attacking approach. Batting at number six, Rahul amassed 140 runs in four innings, remaining unbeaten in three.

"It's really pleasing for me. The work that I'm putting into different roles requires a lot of preparation. I've been taught from a very early age by my coaches that cricket is a team game and whatever the team requires of you, you need to be able to accept that and find a way to put in performances for the team," said Rahul.

"So back to enjoying my cricket. I am not thinking too much about the game, not thinking about taking it deep or none of that stuff. Just see [the] ball and try and be aggressive and put the pressure on the bowler and the opposition and just enjoy hitting boundaries," he added.

Delhi Capitals, the only team in IPL 2025 to have not lost a game, will next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 10 (Thursday).