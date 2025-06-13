Bad News For Australia In WTC Final ! Steve Smith Leaves Field In Pain After Hurting Finger - WATCH

In a major blow for Australia, star batter Steve Smith hurt his finger when attempting a catch on the third day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against South Africa at Lord's on Friday, June 13.

Smith was standing in close at slip with a helmet on when Temba Bavuma edged one into the cordon off pacer Mitchell Starc and he grassed the chance with South Africa captain on just two at the time.

The drop was further heightened with Smith hurting his finger and having to leave the ground to receive treatment. The Australia veteran was later sent to hospital for scans.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that Smith has suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger

"Steve Smith has suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the ICC Men's World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's," said Cricket Australia

"He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to hospital for x-rays and further treatment," he added.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for a thrilling finish in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final with both South Africa and Australia harbouring ambitions of victory at the Home of Cricket.

South Africa are chasing a target of 282 for victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's. After losing the wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder, the duo of Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma have looked in fine touch and put South Africa in control in the run chase with scoring fifties respectively.

South Africa Playing XI: 1. Aiden Markram, 2. Ryan Rickelton, 3. Wiaan Mulder, 4. Temba Bavuma (c), 5. Tristan Stubbs, 6. David Bedingham, 7. Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8. Marco Jansen, 9. Keshav Maharaj, 10. Kagiso Rabada, 11. Lungi Ngidi

Australia Playing XI: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood