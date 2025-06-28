Bad News For Bangladesh... Najmul Hossain Shanto Steps Down As Test Captain Due To 'THIS' Reason

Following Bangladesh’s 1-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto has officially stepped down as the national Test captain. The decision came in the wake of a heavy loss in the second Test in Colombo, where Bangladesh were handed an innings and 78-run defeat, capping off a disappointing series for the visitors.

After a closely fought draw in the opening Test, Bangladesh entered the final match aiming to secure vital World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 points. However, their batting faltered at crucial junctures, resulting in a comprehensive defeat that sparked leadership changes within the team.

Shanto: “This Is for the Team’s Betterment”

In a post-match interaction, Shanto clarified that his resignation was not driven by personal disappointment but by what he believed was best for the team’s future. “I don't want to continue [as captain] in the Test format anymore. This is not personal. I think this will help the team. Having three different captains across formats isn’t practical. I’ve conveyed this to the board already,” Shanto told ESPNcricinfo. He added that this decision was communicated to the BCB’s cricket operations department days before the match, and that it should not be linked to his recent removal from the ODI captaincy role.

Leadership Transitions in Focus

Earlier this year, Shanto relinquished the T20I captaincy, and just before this series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) replaced him as the ODI skipper, naming Mehidy Hasan Miraz in his place. Despite those changes, Shanto had expressed a willingness to lead in the longer format until now. “I just hope people don’t view this as a reaction to the ODI decision. I’ve made this choice for the team, not because of any personal grievance,” he emphasized.

Shanto’s Record as Test Captain

Najmul Hossain Shanto took charge of the Test team in late 2023 and led Bangladesh in 14 Test matches, registering 4 wins. Notable among them was a landmark victory over New Zealand in Sylhet, and a historic series whitewash in Pakistan in August last year. He also made headlines for scoring twin centuries in a single Test in Sri Lanka, becoming the first Bangladeshi captain to achieve the feat. With an average of 36.24 as captain, Shanto showed resilience with the bat but struggled to convert performances into consistent team success.

What's Next for Bangladesh?

Bangladesh's next Test assignment is scheduled for October 2025 against Ireland, giving the BCB ample time to select a new red-ball captain. Currently:

Litton Das leads the T20I squad.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz captains the ODI side.

The BCB is yet to announce who will take over the Test leadership, though senior players like Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Litton Das could be in contention.