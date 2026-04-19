Bad News for Rohit, Kohli & Shami - BCCI's 'This' major development threatens their future

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing to grant Ajit Agarkar a one year contract extension as the chairman of the men’s senior selection committee. This move serves as a reward for a highly successful period that saw India secure three ICC trophies under his watch.

Key Highlights of the Report

Handling Transitions: Agarkar is widely praised for his effective management of the squad's transition phase.

Upcoming Discussions: BCCI officials are expected to consult with Agarkar during the ongoing IPL 2026 matches.

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Extended Timeline: While his original contract was set to conclude in June 2026, the new report from the Indian Express suggests he will remain in the role until June 2027.

A Period of Dominance

Since Agarkar assumed leadership of the selection committee, the Indian team has achieved significant milestones, including:

Two T20 World Cup titles.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Additionally, India reached the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 during his tenure. The BCCI appears keen to maintain this stability through the ODI World Cup 2027, which will be hosted in South Africa.

Official Statements and Bold Decisions

A BCCI official shared insights with the media regarding the decision to retain Agarkar:

“Under Agarkar’s tenure, the team had a seamless transition and was fearless in taking bold decisions. The board felt he should continue. The BCCI officer bearers will be speaking to him on the sidelines of IPL games to update him.”

Agarkar’s leadership has been defined by navigating the retirements of icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (from T20Is and Tests), and Ravichandran Ashwin. He was also instrumental in appointing Shubman Gill as captain for Tests and ODIs, and Suryakumar Yadav for the T20I format.

Furthermore, he demonstrated a willingness to make difficult personnel choices, such as dropping Shubman Gill from the T20I squad in favor of Ishan Kishan prior to the 2026 T20 World Cup, a move supported by selectors RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha.

Current Challenges and Ongoing Questions

Despite the white ball success, the Test team has encountered difficulties, including home series defeats against South Africa and New Zealand. India missed the WTC 2025 final, and qualifying for the 2027 final remains a significant challenge.

One persistent mystery remains the exclusion of Mohammed Shami across all formats following the 2025 Champions Trophy win. Although fitness was mentioned as a concern, Shami has performed well in domestic cricket and is currently showing strong form for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. It remains to be seen if Shami will return to the national setup during this extended contract period.