Bad news for Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni as BCCI set ro review 'Impact player rule' after IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is prepared to conduct a formal review of the Impact Player regulation within the Indian Premier League. This rule, which grants teams the ability to make one substitution per game, has drawn significant criticism from both athletes and cricket analysts.

Overview of the Impact Player Framework

Initially launched by the BCCI in 2023 to heighten the tournament's entertainment value, the Impact Player or "Impact Sub" rule functions as a straightforward substitution. It allows a franchise to replace any player with another, enabling teams to strengthen either their batting lineup or their bowling attack based on the specific requirements of the match.

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Challenges and Strategic Shifts

The regulation has essentially permitted teams to operate with eight specialist batters before swapping one out for a bowler. Coupled with increasingly flat pitches, this has led to exceptionally high scores, creating an imbalance between bat and ball.

Since its implementation, totals exceeding 250 runs have occurred with greater regularity. A notable example from earlier this year featured the Punjab Kings successfully chasing a massive target of 264 set by the Delhi Capitals in under 19 overs, marking the highest successful chase in T20 history. In another instance, SunRisers Hyderabad overhauled a 244-run target against the Mumbai Indians in just 18.4 overs.

Criticisms and International Concerns

A primary drawback of this rule is the diminishing necessity for genuine all-rounders. Because teams can simply substitute in a specialist for a specific phase of the game, the traditional utility of a multi-skilled player is reduced. Furthermore, critics argue that this environment could negatively affect the Indian National Team in international fixtures, where the Impact Sub rule is not utilized.

The BCCI’s Stance and Future Review

Devajit Saikia, the BCCI Secretary, noted that despite the public discourse, the board has not received formal complaints from the IPL franchises. He pointed out that the current season has offered a diverse range of outcomes.

"Some low-scoring matches are also there. All the fans are enjoying the matches. The bowlers are getting good wickets as well. Some teams are scoring very low totals too if you look at the overall scorecards, and some teams are chasing 260 also," Saikia stated. "Everything is happening it is a full bouquet in one package."

While supporting the current state of the game, Saikia confirmed that a formal assessment will take place once the season concludes on May 31.

"This discussion on the rule has been going on for the last two years. We will review it after this tournament is over, and in the middle of the tournament, we cannot take any call," he explained.

He concluded by clarifying that the board's eventual decision would be prompted by official feedback from the teams themselves.

"There is no official request that we should revisit this particular Impact Player proposition. It is in the media that I sometimes read it. But if it comes from the teams, then we'll have to take a call. But till now, no such situation has arisen."