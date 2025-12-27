Bad News For Virat Kohli’s RCB As Star Player Retained At Rs 3,00,00,000 Suffers Hamstring Injury

Australia’s preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup have suffered a significant setback after power hitter Tim David sustained a hamstring injury during the Big Bash League, casting doubt over his availability for the global tournament. The injury occurred on Friday night at Perth Stadium during Hobart Hurricanes’ four wicket victory over the Perth Scorchers. David was batting in fluent form when he attempted a quick second run and immediately pulled up, signalling discomfort. After receiving treatment on the field, the 29 year old was forced to retire hurt on 42 from 28 deliveries, walking off visibly frustrated.

Hurricanes Makes Confirmation

Following the match, the Hurricanes confirmed that David will undergo scans to assess the extent of the injury. The timing could not be worse, with the Big Bash League season set to conclude on January 25, leaving limited recovery time if the strain proves serious. Australia’s concerns are heightened by the fact that the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka begins on February 7, less than two weeks after the domestic tournament ends.

“I just felt a little bit of something when I was trying to come back for two...It’s not ideal, but I didn’t want to make it worse. We’ll wait and see," David told Channel 7 after the match. “

This is the second hamstring issue David has dealt with in 2025. Earlier in the year, he suffered a significant strain during the Indian Premier League, an injury that sidelined him for two months and forced him to miss Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s run to the playoffs. After returning to action, Cricket Australia took a cautious approach, managing his workload carefully during the T20I series against the West Indies, where he featured in only three of the five matches.

David's Role In Australia T20I Side

David’s role in Australia’s T20 setup has become increasingly vital. Since settling into a No. 4 or No. 5 position this year, he has enjoyed the most productive phase of his international career. He scored his maiden T20I century earlier this year and was named Player of the Series against South Africa. Across his T20I career, David averages 36.27 with a strike rate of 168.88, numbers that highlight his impact as a destructive middle order batter.

Australia are required to submit their 15 member squad for the T20 World Cup to the ICC early next month. Despite the injury concerns, selectors are expected to include David, hoping he recovers in time. He has been part of Australia’s squads in the last two T20 World Cups and recently underlined his big match value with a crucial 74 against India in Hobart.