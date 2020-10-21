Bad news! This star all-rounder of CSK ruled out of IPL 2020 with groin injury

In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings, their star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was on Wednesday (October 21) ruled out of the remaining season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a groin injury. Bravo's injury is a big setback for the CSK as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table and are eyeing to perform well in their remaining matches to make it to the playoff round of the cash-rich tournament.

"No, Bravo isn't playing any more part this time around and the groin injury has ruled him out. He will be flying back in a day or two," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI.

Bravo got injured during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and was unable to play many games for the franchise. Bravo is without doubt an important player for the CSK but he has failed to live upto his reputation in the current season as he claimed only 6 wickets in 6 matches.

Viswanathan also admitted that CSK missed the presence of its middle-order batsman Suresh Raina and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"Undoubtedly Raina and Harbhajan are both vital cogs in the CSK unit and they were missed. But you have to respect personal decisions and that is how we function irrespective of whether it is a senior or junior player," he added.

Notably, CSK has always reached in the playoffs in all ten seasons that they have been part of the cash-rich tournament but Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will need nothing less than a miracle to reach the last four in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has hinted that the morale in the CSK dressing room is very low as the three-time IPL champions are unlikely to make it to the playoffs for the first time in IPL's history.

"It's fair to say looking at the table now that this team may have run out of juice. If you're looking at the three-year cycle - we won the first year; lost off the last ball last year, and we always thought that the third year with an ageing squad would be difficult. And Dubai [UAE] has challenged us with a whole new set of requirements," said Fleming.