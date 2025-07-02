'Baffling Decision': Ravi Shastri Slams India For Resting Jasprit Bumrah In 2nd Test At Edgbaston

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has voiced strong disapproval over India’s decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, calling the move “very strange and baffling.” Despite Bumrah’s match-winning five-wicket haul in the first Test at Headingley, the team management opted to rotate him out, citing workload management.

Shastri Blasts Team Management

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the Day 1 play, Shastri said: “You have lost three against New Zealand, three against Australia, and the first Test here. You want to get back to winning ways. No ifs and buts, he should have been playing. You have the best fast bowler on the side in the world, and you make him sit out after seven days of rest. It's something very hard to believe,”

Why Was Bumrah Rested?

India’s team management clarified that the decision was part of a pre-planned rotation policy aimed at managing Bumrah’s workload through the five-Test series. With Bumrah’s history of back injuries and the high volume of overs he bowled in the first Test, the call was made to preserve him for the third Test at Lord’s.

However, the decision came as a shock given the high stakes. India are 0–1 down in the series and were hoping to level the series by breaking their Edgbaston Test curse, having not won there in 15 years.

India’s Bowling Attack Without Bumrah

India replaced Bumrah with Akash Deep, who has played just seven Tests before this. The pace attack for the Edgbaston Test includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Deep, while Ravindra Jadeja gets support with Washington Sundar’s inclusion in the playing XI. The strategy appears to favor depth over experience, but critics argue it sacrifices India’s best chance of striking early and hard against England’s aggressive top order.

What’s Next?

India will now bank on Bumrah’s return at Lord’s, where conditions may favor his style of bowling. However, with England gaining momentum and India already under pressure, this strategic gamble might come at a steep cost if they don’t level the series.