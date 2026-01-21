Baffling Twist In T20 World Cup 2026 Saga: Mohsin Naqvi’s Pakistan Backs Bangladesh, Offers To Host Games In Pakistan Itself

As the cricketing world awaits the final decision on Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally intervened. On Tuesday, the PCB sent an urgent email to the International Cricket Council (ICC) supporting the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) refusal to travel to India. The Mohsin Naqvi-led board did not stop at diplomatic backing: they officially offered to host all of Bangladesh's group-stage matches on Pakistani soil.

Details of the PCB Intervention

A report by news agency PTI has revealed the contents of the PCB’s correspondence. A source within the board confirmed that Pakistan views Bangladesh’s security and political concerns as valid. While Sri Lanka remains a primary alternative for relocating the matches, the ICC has expressed hesitation regarding a schedule change so close to the tournament's start. Consequently, the PCB has presented Pakistan as a viable secondary host for the three specific group games.

“The PCB has said in the e-mail that the demand by the Bangladesh board is justified and must be accepted, and that if there are any issues moving Bangladesh matches to Sri Lanka, Pakistan is ready to host all their games,” the source informed PTI.

Regional Tensions and Participation Threats

This development follows reports in Pakistani media suggesting that the Bangladesh government reached out to Pakistan for both diplomatic and sporting solidarity. While the PCB has not issued a public ultimatum, there is growing speculation that Pakistan may reconsider its own role in the tournament if these regional concerns are ignored. Currently, Pakistan is already set to play its matches in Sri Lanka under a pre-existing "hybrid model" agreement with the BCCI and ICC that remains in effect until 2027.

Roots of the Conflict

The impasse was triggered by the BCCI’s directive to the Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman, leading to a retaliatory IPL broadcast ban in Bangladesh. Despite a high-level meeting in Dhaka last weekend, the BCB remains firm in its refusal to send the national team to India.

Final Decision Looms

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on February 7, time is of the essence. The ICC has convened a Board meeting for Wednesday to reach a definitive resolution regarding Bangladesh's status. Whether the global body accepts Pakistan’s offer or insists on the existing co-hosting arrangement with Sri Lanka remains the central question of this ongoing crisis.