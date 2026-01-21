Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009147https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/baffling-twist-in-t20-world-cup-2026-saga-mohsin-naqvi-s-pakistan-backs-bangladesh-offers-to-host-games-in-pakistan-itself-3009147.html
NewsCricketBaffling Twist In T20 World Cup 2026 Saga: Mohsin Naqvi’s Pakistan Backs Bangladesh, Offers To Host Games In Pakistan Itself
PAKISTAN OFFERS TO HOST BANGLADESH T20 WORLD CUP MATCHES

Baffling Twist In T20 World Cup 2026 Saga: Mohsin Naqvi’s Pakistan Backs Bangladesh, Offers To Host Games In Pakistan Itself

The impasse was triggered by the BCCI’s directive to the Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on February 7, time is of the essence.
  • This development follows reports in Pakistani media suggesting that the Bangladesh government reached out to Pakistan for both diplomatic and sporting solidarity.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Baffling Twist In T20 World Cup 2026 Saga: Mohsin Naqvi’s Pakistan Backs Bangladesh, Offers To Host Games In Pakistan ItselfCredits - Twitter

As the cricketing world awaits the final decision on Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally intervened. On Tuesday, the PCB sent an urgent email to the International Cricket Council (ICC) supporting the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) refusal to travel to India. The Mohsin Naqvi-led board did not stop at diplomatic backing: they officially offered to host all of Bangladesh's group-stage matches on Pakistani soil.

Details of the PCB Intervention

A report by news agency PTI has revealed the contents of the PCB’s correspondence. A source within the board confirmed that Pakistan views Bangladesh’s security and political concerns as valid. While Sri Lanka remains a primary alternative for relocating the matches, the ICC has expressed hesitation regarding a schedule change so close to the tournament's start. Consequently, the PCB has presented Pakistan as a viable secondary host for the three specific group games.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The PCB has said in the e-mail that the demand by the Bangladesh board is justified and must be accepted, and that if there are any issues moving Bangladesh matches to Sri Lanka, Pakistan is ready to host all their games,” the source informed PTI.

Regional Tensions and Participation Threats

This development follows reports in Pakistani media suggesting that the Bangladesh government reached out to Pakistan for both diplomatic and sporting solidarity. While the PCB has not issued a public ultimatum, there is growing speculation that Pakistan may reconsider its own role in the tournament if these regional concerns are ignored. Currently, Pakistan is already set to play its matches in Sri Lanka under a pre-existing "hybrid model" agreement with the BCCI and ICC that remains in effect until 2027.

Roots of the Conflict

The impasse was triggered by the BCCI’s directive to the Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman, leading to a retaliatory IPL broadcast ban in Bangladesh. Despite a high-level meeting in Dhaka last weekend, the BCB remains firm in its refusal to send the national team to India.

Final Decision Looms

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on February 7, time is of the essence. The ICC has convened a Board meeting for Wednesday to reach a definitive resolution regarding Bangladesh's status. Whether the global body accepts Pakistan’s offer or insists on the existing co-hosting arrangement with Sri Lanka remains the central question of this ongoing crisis.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

electronics
Trending Earbuds For Everyday Use
indian military power
'Military Power Stands As Ultimate Arbiter': IAF Chief's Explosive Warning
Technology
Will GTA 6 Release On PC After Explosion At Rockstar North HQ?-Details Here
Chennai
Chennai: Woman Killed In Madurai LIC Fire, Colleague Arrested
winter jackets
Winter Jackets And Hoodies On Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
hair straightener
Top Hair Straightener Every Woman Should Own
Jaguar Car Crash news
Speeding Jaguar Crashed Into Truck In Noida: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed
men sneakers
Men’s Casual Sneakers On Amazon With Great Republic Day Sale Live
aircraft crash
Prayagraj Aircraft Crash: Trainee Plane Crashes Into Pond Near KP College
Technology
OnePlus Dismanting? What It Means For Existing Users As India CEO Responds