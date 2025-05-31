The IPL 2025 Eliminator was billed as a clash of titans, and it delivered a 428-run epic. But amid all the chaos, one man brought ruthless clarity — Jasprit Bumrah. His searing yorker to Washington Sundar in the 14th over was more than just a wicket; it was the turning point that turned a tight chase into a procession for the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah's spell of 4-0-27-2 in a match where nearly 22 runs were scored per over at one stage was, simply put, unreal. While the rest of the bowlers wore the scars of the onslaught, Bumrah walked off the field with clean whites — and another match-winning performance to his name.

Mumbai Indians’ Batting Blitz Sets the Stage

Choosing to bat first on what had proven to be a tricky surface just 24 hours ago, Mumbai Indians made a bold call — and backed it with an imposing total of 228 for 6. Skipper Hardik Pandya trusted the strip, and his batters did the rest.

Rohit Sharma, playing his most fluent knock of the season, top-scored with 81 off 50 balls, peppering the off-side with classical cuts and pulls. Jonny Bairstow's cameo added firepower, while Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya provided stability. Their power-packed innings pushed Gujarat Titans on the back foot even before the chase began.

Gujarat Titans Fight Back Through Sudharsan and Sundar

Even after losing captain Shubman Gill early, Gujarat Titans showed fight. Sai Sudharsan (80) was at his elegant best, maneuvering gaps and mixing calm with carnage. Washington Sundar, promoted to No. 4, unleashed clean, calculated hitting during a quickfire 84-run partnership off just 44 balls.

At 148 for 2 in 13 overs, GT were in pole position. Mumbai's lead was shrinking rapidly — until Bumrah returned to tilt the scales.

Bumrah’s Yorker: The Moment the Game Changed

With the match slipping, Hardik turned to his most trusted weapon.

On came Jasprit Bumrah, and with surgical precision, he applied the brakes. Then came the fourth ball of his over — a 142 kph toe-crusher that Sundar had no answer for. The stumps shattered, and with it, Gujarat’s composure.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa called it "the game-changing moment," and rightly so. From there, the Titans crumbled.

Sai Sudharsan departed soon after, and the middle order — Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia — couldn’t stitch together anything significant. Bumrah returned in the 17th over to put the final nail in the coffin, conceding just nine runs when Gujarat needed 45 from 18.

Bumrah’s Brilliance: A Pattern, Not a Coincidence

This wasn't an outlier. Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2025 has been a cheat code. In 11 matches, he has picked up 18 wickets at an economy of 6.36, in a tournament where 200+ scores have become routine.

Veteran quick Ian Bishop recently said, “Bumrah thinks deeply, he knows when to hunt stumps, when to bowl wide yorkers. It's not just the pace — it's his understanding of rhythm and timing.”

Even AB de Villiers echoed a fan's sentiment during commentary: “The game isn’t over until Bumrah is done.” Gujarat's win probability dropped from 42% to 23% after that one over. That’s impact.