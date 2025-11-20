Balwinder Sandhu Slams Gautam Gambhir After India’s Defeat: Poor Strategy, Wrong Selections, Zero Preparation

India’s shock defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test at Eden Gardens has ignited a storm of criticism, led by 1983 World Cup winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu. His explosive remarks—targeting Gautam Gambhir’s decision-making, the support staff’s effectiveness, and India’s tactical confusion—have triggered a deeper debate on India’s declining red-ball temperament. As keywords around India vs South Africa Test, Gautam Gambhir criticism, and Morne Morkel coaching debate surge online, the conversation is intensifying across cricket circles.

A Pitch Full of Turn, But No Direction

The Test was played on a pitch that started turning sharply from Day 2—a rarity for Kolkata—but India’s batting looked nowhere close to mastering it. Sandhu argued that the conditions weren’t the primary reason India folded on Day 3 while chasing just 124. Instead, he pointed at a lack of preparation, intent, and situational awareness. Only Temba Bavuma showed the temperament required to survive—a theme strongly echoed across trending cricket analysis.

“Morne Morkel Can’t Teach India Spinners Anything New”

In a stinging assessment, Sandhu criticised the support staff’s value addition, remarking that Morne Morkel cannot teach Indian spinners anything they don’t already know. His frustration with the batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and head coach Gautam Gambhir was even more direct. Sandhu emphasised that New Zealand exposed India’s Test frailties in 2024, yet “the same errors” continue.

He highlighted the unacceptable lack of understanding of current players’ strengths and weaknesses—signalling a worrying trend for Indian Test cricket.

The Four-Spinners Gamble That Backfired

A critical flashpoint in the defeat was India’s decision to field four spinners despite South Africa playing only two. The plan collapsed immediately. Ironically, pacers—on both sides—took the most crucial wickets. The selection left key players like Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair benched, while specialists were misused in unfamiliar roles.

Washington Sundar, promoted to No. 3, impressed Sandhu with his temperament, but he bowled only one over—another sign of India’s muddled strategy.

Lack of Hunger, Lack of Preparation

Sandhu’s sharpest criticism focused on attitude. He lamented that today’s players, shaped by T20 cricket and flat pitches, fail to prepare like the greats once did. His anecdote of Sachin Tendulkar training for hours against a barrage of pacers before the 1990 England tour underscored the gulf between past hunger and present complacency.

India’s core issues—poor defensive technique, no domestic grind, fear of close-in fielders—were all brutally exposed on the turning Eden surface.

Bavuma and Harmer Show the Blueprint

While India faltered, South Africa executed a perfect plan. Temba Bavuma’s gritty resistance was the innings of the match, and Simon Harmer’s crafty off-spin dismantled India’s order with surgical precision. His setup to dismiss Rishabh Pant—a subtle change of line, followed by a slower ball—was Test-match mastery.

The Path Ahead: Learn or Fall Further Behind

Sandhu wrapped his critique with a simple message: the answers—preparation, patience, hunger, learning—are all obvious. Yet India continues to ignore them. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gone, and no clarity on their successors, India risks slipping from the top of Test cricket unless these hard truths trigger reform.