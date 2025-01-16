In the wake of India’s defeat against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering implementing stricter protocols for players during international tours. According to reports, these changes aim to streamline team operations and maintain focus on cricket during demanding schedules.

Stricter Guidelines for Players and Families

Among the proposed changes, the BCCI is set to limit the duration that players’ families can accompany them on tours. For a 45-day tour, family members will reportedly be allowed to stay with the players for no more than 14 days. Additionally, players may no longer be permitted to use independent transport for commuting to practice sessions and matches, ensuring uniformity and discipline in team logistics.

These measures were reportedly discussed in a recent meeting in Mumbai, attended by India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The BCCI’s intent seems clear: to prioritize collective discipline and focus in the aftermath of a series loss that saw underwhelming performances from senior players.

Harsha Bhogle’s Take: Ban Personal PR Agencies

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle weighed in on the situation through a post on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting an alternative approach to improving the team’s focus and public perception.

Reading of the changes the BCCI is apparently suggesting for the Indian team. I don't know how much to believe but if I had to nominate one rule to be strictly applied, it would be to ban team members from having PR agencies January 15, 2025

“Reading of the changes the BCCI is apparently suggesting for the Indian team. I don't know how much to believe, but if I had to nominate one rule to be strictly applied, it would be to ban team members from having PR agencies,” Bhogle stated.

His comment highlights the growing influence of personal PR campaigns in shaping player narratives, which, according to some critics, diverts attention from on-field performances.

Underperformance and Backlash

India’s senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, faced significant criticism following their poor outings in the series against Australia. Rohit scored just 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20, while Kohli managed 190 runs in nine innings, including a century but averaging a modest 23.75 overall.

The pressure extends beyond players, as head coach Gautam Gambhir’s future remains uncertain. The BCCI is expected to review his role after the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled for February-March 2025.

While stricter rules and structural changes may help align the team’s focus, Bhogle’s remarks shed light on an evolving debate: the influence of off-field activities and personal branding on players’ commitment to the sport. With senior players under the microscope and Gambhir’s position potentially at stake, the coming months could see significant changes in Indian cricket’s operational and leadership dynamics. For now, all eyes are on the Champions Trophy, where the Indian team will look to regroup and prove their mettle on the global stage.