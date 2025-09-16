BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch Live in India Tonight

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in Match 9 of Asia Cup 2025 at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM IST. With both teams fighting for crucial points in Group B, fans across India are eager to know how to watch the BAN vs AFG match live and what the weather forecast holds for this high-stakes encounter.

Why Is This Match a Must-Win for Bangladesh?

The Bengal Tigers enter this clash in a precarious position. After a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong, led by Litton Das’s 59 off 39 balls, Bangladesh looked confident. However, their momentum was halted in a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka, where Wanindu Hasaranga’s tight bowling and Pathum Nissanka’s timely 50 left Bangladesh with a reality check.

Now sitting third in Group B, Bangladesh must beat an unbeaten Afghan side to stay in the Super Four race. Victory is not just about points; it’s about restoring confidence and proving they can handle the pressure of high-stakes tournaments.

How Strong Is Afghanistan Heading Into This Clash?

Afghanistan has been in dominant form so far in the Asia Cup. Their opening match saw a commanding 94-run win over Hong Kong, highlighted by Sediqullah Atal’s unbeaten 73 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s 53. With a +4.700 net run rate, they sit second in Group B, just behind Sri Lanka.

Led by the ever-reliable Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s spin attack poses a significant challenge for Bangladesh. The ability of the Tigers to negotiate the Afghan spinners could decide the match outcome. Expect tactical field placements, clever variations, and strategic bowling changes as both sides battle for supremacy.

Where Can Fans Watch the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Live Stream?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, catching the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match live online is simple:

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed on SonyLIV and FanCode.

Telecast on TV: Viewers can tune in on the Sony Sports Network, with multiple channels offering commentary options – Hindi on Sony Sports 3, Tamil and Telugu on Sony Sports 4, and standard coverage on Sony Sports 1 and 5.

JioHotstar Access: The match will also be available live on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring fans can follow the action anywhere.

These options make it convenient for fans to stay connected with live scores, expert analysis, and key moments as they unfold.

Will Weather Affect the Match in Abu Dhabi?

Abu Dhabi’s weather could test the endurance of players. Temperatures at match time are expected to range between 36°C and 40°C, accompanied by high humidity. While no rain is forecasted, the heat will likely play a role in player fatigue and game tempo. Teams may adapt with strategic bowling rotations, hydration breaks, and aggressive batting to counter the conditions.

Who to Watch Out For in This High-Stakes Encounter?

Bangladesh: Litton Das remains the key player to anchor the innings, while Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed will aim to exploit any weaknesses in the Afghan batting lineup.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan’s spin mastery and Sediqullah Atal’s aggressive stroke play could prove decisive. Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s variations will also test Bangladesh’s batting depth.

Fans can expect a tight contest, with the Super Four qualification hanging in the balance.