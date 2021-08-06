हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australia Cricket Team

BAN vs AUS: Nathan Ellis becomes first cricketer to take hattrick on T20I debut

Nathan Ellis had a memorable outing in his T20I debut for Australia as he completed a hattrick, making him the third Australian to achieve the feat. 

BAN vs AUS: Nathan Ellis becomes first cricketer to pick hattrick on T20I debut (Source: Twitter)

Nathan Ellis had a memorable outing in his T20I debut for Australia as he completed a hattrick, making him the third Australian to achieve the feat. The 26-year-old, who was handed the Australian cap by senior pacer Mitchell Starc achieved the feat by removing Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan in the final over of the Bangladesh innings. 

Ellis' efforts, which saw him finish with figures reading 3/34 in four overs, saw Bangladesh only manage to put 127/9 on the board. With this feat, the right-hand medium pacer also became the first cricketer to claim a hattrick on T20I debut. 

Ellis had a dreadful start leaking runs in his initial overs. However, the bowler recovered well in the death overs, which was enough to put his side in a formidabble position in the contest. 

Ellis, was initially part of the tour as a reserve palyer, but was roped in the main squad after injury forced Riley Meredith out of the scene. 

Apart from Ellis, former pacer Brett Lee and Ashton Agar have taken a hattrick for Australia in T20Is. 

Bangladesh currently have a 2-0 lead  in the five-match T20I series.  

Australia Cricket Team
