BAN vs IRE 1st Test Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 2025 Online

Bangladesh and Ireland kick off a compelling two-match Test series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, starting Tuesday, November 11, 2025. While the series is not part of the World Test Championship (WTC), it promises exciting red-ball action and an opportunity for both sides to gain valuable Test cricket experience ahead of future international contests. Fans across India and beyond are eagerly looking for BAN vs IRE live streaming options to catch all the on-field action.

When Will the BAN vs IRE 1st Test Start?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland is scheduled from November 11 to 15, 2025, with daily play starting at 9:00 AM IST. Cricket enthusiasts can expect five days of intense competition, with both teams relying on their experienced line-ups to make a mark in subcontinent conditions.

Where Will the BAN vs IRE 1st Test Be Played?

The venue for this opening Test is the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground in Bangladesh. Known for its spin-friendly surface, Sylhet has historically favored home team spinners, giving Bangladesh an advantage, especially in the latter stages of the match.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in This Test Series?

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, will depend heavily on its spin duo Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, who proved decisive in Bangladesh’s previous Test encounters. On the other hand, Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie will rely on his top-order batters, including Paul Stirling and Harry Tector, to counter the spinning threat and set a solid foundation in unfamiliar subcontinent conditions.

Bangladesh’s lineup also includes seasoned players such as Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Litton Das, and Mominul Haque, while Ireland’s squad features Stephen Doheny (wk), Curtis Campher, and Andy McBrine among others.

How Can Fans Watch the BAN vs IRE 1st Test Live in India?

For viewers in India, there will be no live television broadcast of this Test. However, fans can watch the match via live streaming on the FanCode app and website, ensuring that cricket lovers don’t miss any of the action. The streaming service provides real-time updates, highlights, and in-depth coverage, making it the go-to platform for this series.

What Are the Recent Performances of Bangladesh and Ireland?

Bangladesh has played four Tests in 2025, drawing a two-match series against Zimbabwe 1-1 and losing to Sri Lanka 0-1. Meanwhile, Ireland’s only Test of the year saw them defeat Zimbabwe by 63 runs in February. The two teams have only met once before in Test cricket, with Bangladesh winning comfortably by seven wickets in Mirpur in 2023.

The upcoming Sylhet Test is expected to be a tactical battle between Bangladesh’s experienced spin attack and Ireland’s determined batting line-up. Both teams will look to capitalize on this series to gain momentum and sharpen their skills in the longest format.

What Makes This Test Series Important?

Although not part of the WTC, the BAN vs IRE Test series offers both teams critical match practice. Bangladesh aims to strengthen its spin combinations and middle-order resilience, while Ireland seeks to adapt to subcontinent conditions and challenge the home side’s dominance. For cricket fans, the series promises exciting gameplay, potential match-turning performances, and an insight into emerging talents from both squads.

Where Else Can Fans Follow Live Updates and Scores?

For real-time match updates, scores, and insights, fans can follow official FanCode coverage, live blogs on Sportstar, and social media updates from both Bangladesh Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland. These platforms provide comprehensive commentary, playing XI details, toss updates, and expert analyses to keep viewers engaged throughout the five days.

BAN vs IRE 1st Test Live Streaming Summary:

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test

Dates: November 11–15, 2025

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground

Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

Live Stream in India: FanCode app and website

Not Televised on TV in India