BAN vs NED 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match on Mobile & Laptop

After a dominant start to the series, Bangladesh will face the Netherlands in the 2nd T20I on Monday, September 1, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. With the first T20I already in their pocket, the hosts are looking to seal the series, while the Netherlands aim for a historic comeback. Fans across India and around the world can catch the live streaming action on the FanCode app, making it easier than ever to follow every ball on mobile or laptop.

When Will the 2nd T20I Between Bangladesh and Netherlands Take Place?

The second T20I of the three-match series is scheduled for Monday, September 1, 2025, with the match set to start at 5:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local Sylhet time). Cricket enthusiasts should mark their calendars as Bangladesh looks to extend their winning streak against the Dutch in T20 cricket.

Where Will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20I Be Held?

The clash will unfold at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, a venue that has become a fortress for the Bangladesh cricket team. With home conditions favoring the hosts, Bangladesh will aim to capitalize on the familiar pitch and weather conditions, while the Netherlands will need to adapt quickly to make a mark in Sylhet.

How Can You Watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming on Mobile and Laptop?

For fans eager to watch BAN vs NED live, the FanCode app offers seamless streaming for mobile phones and laptops. Whether at home or on the go, viewers can enjoy live updates, commentary, and highlights without missing a moment of the action. Simply download the FanCode app, log in, and stream the match live to catch all the pivotal moments as they happen.

Who Are the Standout Performers to Watch in the 2nd T20I?

Bangladesh enters the second match on a high after winning the first T20I by eight wickets. Captain Litton Das starred with an unbeaten fifty, guiding his team to a comfortable victory. Among the bowlers, Taskin Ahmed was exceptional, taking a four-wicket haul and helping Bangladesh bowl out the Netherlands for just 136 runs.

For the Netherlands, the first T20I was disappointing, but they will look to bounce back. Scott Edwards, the captain and wicketkeeper, will need to lead from the front, while openers like Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh must provide a strong start in the powerplay.

What Are the Predicted Playing XIs for Bangladesh and Netherlands?

Bangladesh Probable XI: Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Netherlands Probable XI: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmed, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram

Bangladesh will rely on a mix of experienced campaigners like Mustafizur Rahman and emerging talents, while the Netherlands will seek contributions from their key players to chase down the hosts.

Can the Netherlands Break Their 13-Year Losing Streak Against Bangladesh?

Bangladesh has not lost a T20I to the Netherlands since 2012, a streak they will be eager to extend. The first match’s result underlines their dominance, but T20 cricket is unpredictable, and the Dutch team has an opportunity to pull off a rare upset. Cricket fans will be watching closely to see if the Netherlands can rewrite history in Sylhet.

Why Should Fans Tune In to the Live Streaming?

Live streaming on FanCode provides fans the perfect way to experience every thrilling moment, from power-packed batting performances to wicket-taking deliveries. Whether it’s Litton Das’s masterful innings or Taskin Ahmed’s fiery bowling, the live stream ensures fans don’t miss any action. With mobile and laptop compatibility, cricket enthusiasts can stay connected, track scores in real-time, and share the excitement instantly on social media.