BAN Vs NZ 6th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi, 2.30 PM IST, February 24

BAN vs NZ: The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand on February 24. The venue, known for its batting-friendly conditions, has historically produced high-scoring ODIs, with minimal assistance for bowlers.

Pitch Report: A Batting Paradise with Subtle Spin Influence

Traditionally, Rawalpindi offers even bounce and true pace, allowing aggressive stroke play. While pacers may find early movement, the pitch generally favors batsmen as the match progresses. Spinners can have an impact in the middle overs, but ODIs at this venue have predominantly been high-scoring affairs.

The ground has seen notable performances, including Pakistan's highest ODI total of 337/3 against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe holds the record for the lowest ODI total here, managing just 104 against Sri Lanka. The highest individual score at the venue belongs to South Africa’s Gary Kirsten (188* vs UAE), while Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq boasts the best bowling figures (5/20 vs England).

Out of the 26 ODIs played here, chasing teams have had a slight edge, winning 14 matches compared to 11 wins for teams batting first.

BAN vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced off 45 times in ODIs, with the Kiwis dominating the rivalry.

Total Matches Played: 45

New Zealand Wins: 33

Bangladesh Wins: 11

No Result: 1

NZ vs BAN 6th ODI CT 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs NZ: Full Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nahid Rana