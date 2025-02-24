BAN vs NZ Live Streaming FREE, CT-2025 : When, Where And How To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 6th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?
Bangladesh faces a must-win clash against in-form New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with live streaming and telecast details available for fans.
Trending Photos
Bangladesh’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are on thin ice after their defeat to India in the opening match. Their campaign now hinges on a must-win encounter against an in-form New Zealand side at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With both teams eager for a crucial victory, cricket fans worldwide are in for a high-stakes clash.
Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table: Here's How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Semifinals After Defeat Against India
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: A High-Stakes Encounter
New Zealand started their Champions Trophy campaign in dominant fashion, thrashing Pakistan by 60 runs. The Kiwis' batting unit, led by century-makers Will Young and Tom Latham, displayed sheer dominance, while Glenn Phillips added to the carnage with a rapid-fire half-century. With the Black Caps firing on all cylinders, Bangladesh’s bowlers will have to dig deep to contain their aggressive approach.
On the other hand, Bangladesh showcased resilience against India but fell short by six wickets. Towhid Hridoy’s gritty century salvaged their innings from a precarious 35/5, guiding them to a respectable total of 228. However, their bowlers couldn’t hold back India’s chase, and now they find themselves in a must-win situation against the Kiwis.
When and Where to Watch NZ vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Live?
For fans looking to catch the thrilling action between New Zealand and Bangladesh, here are the complete details on live telecast and streaming options.
Match Details:
Date: Monday, February 24, 2025
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan
Time: 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM IST)
Live Telecast in India:
Cricket enthusiasts in India can tune in to Star Sports and Sports18 channels for the live telecast of the NZ vs BAN match. Coverage will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, ensuring a comprehensive viewing experience.
Live Streaming in India:
Fans can watch the match live online via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform provides HD-quality streaming, ensuring fans do not miss a single moment of the action.
Live Streaming and Telecast Details for Other Countries:
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports
UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action
USA & Canada: WillowTV
Australia: Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
South Africa: SuperSport
UAE & MENA: CricLife MAX, CricLife MAX2
Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean
Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports
Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV
Afghanistan: ATN
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv