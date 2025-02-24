BAN vs NZ Live Streaming FREE, CT-2025 : When, Where And How To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 6th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?

Bangladesh’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are on thin ice after their defeat to India in the opening match. Their campaign now hinges on a must-win encounter against an in-form New Zealand side at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With both teams eager for a crucial victory, cricket fans worldwide are in for a high-stakes clash.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: A High-Stakes Encounter

New Zealand started their Champions Trophy campaign in dominant fashion, thrashing Pakistan by 60 runs. The Kiwis' batting unit, led by century-makers Will Young and Tom Latham, displayed sheer dominance, while Glenn Phillips added to the carnage with a rapid-fire half-century. With the Black Caps firing on all cylinders, Bangladesh’s bowlers will have to dig deep to contain their aggressive approach.

On the other hand, Bangladesh showcased resilience against India but fell short by six wickets. Towhid Hridoy’s gritty century salvaged their innings from a precarious 35/5, guiding them to a respectable total of 228. However, their bowlers couldn’t hold back India’s chase, and now they find themselves in a must-win situation against the Kiwis.

When and Where to Watch NZ vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Live?

For fans looking to catch the thrilling action between New Zealand and Bangladesh, here are the complete details on live telecast and streaming options.

Match Details:

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

Time: 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM IST)

Live Telecast in India:

Cricket enthusiasts in India can tune in to Star Sports and Sports18 channels for the live telecast of the NZ vs BAN match. Coverage will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, ensuring a comprehensive viewing experience.

Live Streaming in India:

Fans can watch the match live online via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform provides HD-quality streaming, ensuring fans do not miss a single moment of the action.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details for Other Countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action

USA & Canada: WillowTV

Australia: Amazon Prime Video

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

South Africa: SuperSport

UAE & MENA: CricLife MAX, CricLife MAX2

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV

Afghanistan: ATN