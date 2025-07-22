BAN Vs PAK 2nd T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

PAK vs BAN: In a commanding performance, Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. Chasing a modest target of 110, the hosts cruised to victory with 27 balls to spare, handing Salman Ali Agha’s side a tough defeat in the opener.

Pakistan's Batting Woes Continue

Pakistan’s innings was derailed by a poor display of shot selection and lack of application. Despite a fighting 44 from Fakhar Zaman, the visitors were bowled out for just 109. Fakhar’s run-out proved to be the turning point, triggering a middle-order collapse that Bangladesh capitalised on.

Mike Hesson Slams Pitch, but Batting Failures Exposed

Following the loss, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson criticised the pitch conditions, calling it unfit for quality T20 cricket. However, the team’s failure to adapt and apply themselves on the surface raised bigger questions about their approach and mindset under pressure.

Bangladesh’s Top Order Shines

Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy led the charge for Bangladesh in the chase. Their composed and aggressive batting ensured there were no hiccups, as they overhauled the target with ease, leaving Pakistan’s bowlers ineffective throughout the innings.

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan be played?

The second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22. The match will commence at 5:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 5:00 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan take place?

The match will be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which TV channel will telecast the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan in India?

There will be no live television broadcast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan second T20I on any channel in India.

Where can viewers watch the live stream of the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan in India?

The live streaming of the second T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website for viewers in India.

Do-or-Die Clash for Pakistan

As the series heads to the second T20I, Pakistan find themselves in a must-win situation to keep the contest alive. The team will need a drastic improvement in both batting and bowling to challenge a confident Bangladeshi unit riding high on momentum.