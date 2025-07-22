BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Match Online

In what promises to be a crucial showdown at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Pakistan take on hosts Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series, with the visitors staring down a must-win situation. Following a dismal showing in the opener where Pakistan were bowled out for just 109, Salman Ali Agha’s side will need a complete turnaround to keep the series alive.

Bangladesh Dominate in Series Opener

The first T20I was a commanding display from the hosts, who chased down Pakistan’s modest target with 27 balls to spare. Parvez Hossain Emon's fluent fifty and Towhid Hridoy’s composed support act helped Bangladesh coast to a seven-wicket win — only their fourth ever against Pakistan in T20Is.

It was a night to remember for Bangladesh’s pace duo. Mustafizur Rahman delivered a masterclass, returning figures of 2 for 6 in 4 overs, completely choking the visitors’ momentum. Taskin Ahmed, with his fiery pace and swing, rattled through Pakistan’s middle order to finish with three wickets, showcasing Bangladesh's impressive depth in bowling.

Fakhar Zaman Lone Warrior for Pakistan

For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman stood out as the lone bright spot in a sea of collapses. His 44-run knock was the only resistance in an otherwise lacklustre batting effort. His unfortunate run-out, however, triggered a domino effect, with the rest of the lineup failing to adapt to the slowness of the Dhaka track.

Coach Mike Hesson didn’t mince words post-match, slamming the pitch for being “sub-standard.” But while conditions played a role, the lack of application and poor shot selection from the batters remains a glaring concern.

Key Players to Watch in 2nd T20I

Parvez Hossain Emon: Coming off a match-winning fifty, his confidence at the top could again set the tone for Bangladesh.

Mustafizur Rahman: The left-arm pacer’s economy and variations make him a constant threat in Dhaka’s conditions.

Fakhar Zaman: With a point to prove, he will be central to Pakistan’s top-order hopes.

Mohammad Haris: The explosive wicketkeeper-batter could offer the X-factor Pakistan desperately needs.

Will Pakistan Bounce Back?

Statistically, Pakistan have dominated Bangladesh in the T20I format, but the opening loss has exposed cracks — particularly in adapting to spin-friendly surfaces and building partnerships. Captain Salman Ali Agha now finds himself under pressure to inspire a turnaround, with team combinations and middle-order stability under scrutiny.

The visitors may consider bringing in Mohammad Nawaz or Khushdil Shah to add left-handed variety and slow-bowling depth. Another key decision lies in how they handle their pace attack, which looked blunt against Bangladesh’s aggressive strokeplay.

Match Details & Live Streaming Info

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM IST / 12:00 PM GMT

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Available exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India

TV Broadcast: No live telecast in India

Full Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim