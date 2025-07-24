BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan Series Finale Online In India

As Bangladesh and Pakistan gear up for the 3rd and final T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the narrative couldn't be more contrasting. Bangladesh have already clinched the three-match series 2-0, while Pakistan are left fighting for redemption after two underwhelming performances. With live streaming available exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India, the decider promises more than just a formality—it’s about pride, momentum, and potential squad reshuffles heading into future tournaments.

Bangladesh’s Tactical Brilliance and Growing Depth

Bangladesh's recent performances have been a masterclass in adaptability and temperament. From a clinical chase in the series opener to a gritty defense in the second T20I, the Tigers have outclassed Pakistan in all departments.

The standout moment of the series came in the second game, where Bangladesh, despite being reduced to 28/4, recovered brilliantly. Jaker Ali's composed 55-run knock paired with Mahedi Hasan’s explosive 33 off 17 laid the foundation for a defendable total of 133. The bowlers then took center stage—Shoriful Islam’s 3/17, Mahedi Hasan’s 2/25, and Tanzim Sakib’s 2/23 sealed a dramatic 8-run victory.

With this triumph, Bangladesh not only sealed the series but also sent a strong signal about their emerging bench strength. Their performance carried emotional weight too, coming days after the tragic plane crash that shook the nation. The players’ grit and resilience on the field have brought solace and pride to fans back home.

Pakistan’s Inexperience Exposed

Pakistan’s T20I squad—a blend of youth and experimentation—has found it tough to cope with Bangladesh’s discipline and home advantage. The team’s batting woes were evident from the start. In the first T20I, they crumbled for just 110 runs, with only Fakhar Zaman showing any resistance.

In the second match, Pakistan’s top order collapsed to 15/5 in a disastrous powerplay. Only Faheem Ashraf’s gutsy 51 off 32 balls gave the visitors a glimmer of hope. Debutant Ahmed Daniyal’s 2/23 was a silver lining, while Salman Mirza impressed as the most consistent bowler. But lack of cohesion, poor shot selection, and an inability to counter Dhaka’s spin-friendly surface proved costly.

Pitch Conditions: A Spinner’s Paradise

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka has played true to reputation—low-scoring, spin-friendly, and unforgiving for teams that fail to adapt. The pitch slows down as the game progresses, making chasing a challenge. Bangladesh’s spinners exploited this perfectly, while Pakistan’s batters failed to anchor innings under pressure.

The venue's conditions reward teams with patient batters and sharp turners. Bangladesh tick both boxes, while Pakistan’s unfamiliar middle order and shaky top three continue to be areas of concern.

3rd T20I: What to Expect

With the series wrapped, Bangladesh might rotate their squad to give emerging players valuable game time, while still pushing for a historic 3-0 sweep. For Pakistan, this final T20I offers a chance to regroup and possibly experiment with their bench. A win here won’t salvage the series, but it could mark the beginning of a rebuild.

Keep an eye on Parvez Hossain Emon, whose unbeaten 56 in the opener was instrumental, and Jaker Ali, now being groomed as a finisher. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris will need to step up if they hope to end the tour on a high.

BAN vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming and Match Details

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM IST | Toss at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming (India): FanCode app and website

TV Telecast (India): Not available on television