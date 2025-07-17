BAN vs PAK: Bangladesh Announces Squad For Pakistan Series After SL Triumph

Following their landmark T20I series win over Sri Lanka, Litton Das-led Bangladesh are set to face Pakistan in a three-match T20I series starting July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh have opted to retain the same squad that helped them seal a historic win over Sri Lanka. Litton Das, who captained the side to T20I series victories against both West Indies and Sri Lanka, will continue to lead the team for the home series.

On Wednesday, July 16, Bangladesh secured an eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka to clinch their first-ever T20I series win over them. The win was powered by Mahedi Hasan’s four-wicket haul and a blistering 27-ball fifty by Tanzid Hasan Tamim. This was only the second time Bangladesh managed to come from 0-1 down to win a T20I series.

The squad includes Mohammad Naim Shaikh, who remained unbeaten on 32 in the opening match in Pallekele but did not feature in the rest of the series. Mohammad Saifuddin, the fast-bowling all-rounder who picked up three wickets in the first two matches, also retains his place. Shamim Hossain Patwary will be another player to watch after making an impact with a strike rate of 193.75 during the Sri Lanka series.

The three T20Is against Pakistan will be played on July 20, 22, and 24, with all matches scheduled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh will be eager to turn the tables after being swept 3-0 by Pakistan in the previous T20I series held earlier this year.

Pak Squad Changes

Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman have returned to Pakistan’s T20I squad. Ashraf last played a T20I in 2023 against New Zealand, while Zaman’s most recent appearance in the format was in 2024. Ahmed Daniyal has received his first national call-up after standout performances in the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Among the fast bowlers, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr. remain sidelined as they continue their recovery from injuries. Haris Rauf is also unavailable after sustaining an injury during the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 in the United States.

Bangladesh squad for Pakistan T20I series

Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim Shaikh, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin

Pakistan squad:

Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim