BAN VS PAK

BAN vs PAK: Jaker Ali, Shoriful Islam Shine As Bangladesh Clinch Maiden T20I Series Win Against Pakistan With Thrilling 8-Run Victory

Bangladesh created history by winning their first-ever T20I series against Pakistan, securing a thrilling 8-run victory in the second match. Jaker Ali’s fifty and Shoriful Islam’s three-wicket haul powered Bangladesh to a 2-0 series lead.

|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 10:13 AM IST|Source: ANI
PAK vs BAN: The Litton Das-led Bangladesh made history as they defeated Pakistan by eight runs in a thriller during the second T20I, capturing their first-ever short-format series against them on Tuesday. With this win, Bangladesh is 2-0 up in the series.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Bangladesh was reduced to 28/4, before a 53-run stand between Jaker Ali (55 in 48 balls, with a four and five sixes) and Mahedi Hasan (33 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) provided some normalcy. Bangladesh reached the 100-run mark in 16.2 overs.

However, there was no stopping Pakistan as the wicket of Mahedi triggered another collapse and Bangladesh was skittled out for 133 in 20 overs. Left-arm pacer Salman Mirza (2/17), Ahmed Daniyal (2/23) and Abbas Afridi (2/37) topped the wicket-taking charts for Pakistan.

During their run-chase, Pakistan got the taste of their own pace medicine as Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib ran riot through the entire top-order and upper-middle-order. Pakistan sunk to 47/7 in 11.5 overs.

Faheem Ashraf and Abbas decided to stage a fightback. Ashraf's resilience was packed with explosiveness as he made 51 in just 32 balls, with four centuries and fifties each, while Abbas offered a supporting hand with a 13-ball 19, consisting of two fours and a six. The duo put on 41 runs for the eighth wicket.

While Abbas fell down early, Ashraf carried on with Ahmed Daniyal (17 in 11 balls, with three fours). However, Pakistan was bundled out for 125 runs in 19.2 overs. Shoriful (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, while Tanzim (2/23) and Mahedi (2/25) were also among the wickets. Jaker won the 'Player of the Match' award for his half-century. 

