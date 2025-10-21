BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live: How and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Online

Cricket fans are gearing up for the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI, set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday, October 22, 2025. With Bangladesh leading the series 1-0 after a dominant 74-run win in the opener, all eyes are on how the West Indies will respond. For Indian viewers, BAN vs WI live streaming has become the key way to catch every wicket, boundary, and crucial moment online.

When and Where Will the BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Take Place?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies is scheduled for October 22, 2025, at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match will start at 1 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 12:30 PM IST. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as Bangladesh looks to seal the series at home while the West Indies aim for a strong comeback.

How Can Indian Fans Watch BAN vs WI Live Streaming?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the 2nd ODI will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website. The match will not be telecast on any Indian TV channel, making online streaming the only way to follow the game live. Fans should download the FanCode app or visit the website in advance to ensure seamless BAN vs WI live coverage, including pre-match analysis, live scores, and real-time updates.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in the 2nd ODI?

Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain stole the spotlight in the first ODI with a career-best six-wicket haul, dismantling the West Indies batting order. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Saif Hassan will play crucial roles at the top, aiming to build solid partnerships.

For the West Indies, captain Shai Hope and Brandon King will need to step up under pressure, while bowlers like Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd must find ways to counter Bangladesh’s spin-heavy attack. With the match expected to favor spinners, every delivery could be decisive.

What Are the Tactical Insights Ahead of the Match?

The first ODI highlighted a major contrast between the two teams’ strategies. Bangladesh executed their spin attack with precision, capitalizing on the turning Mirpur pitch, while the West Indies struggled against spin.

In the 2nd ODI, Bangladesh will look to maintain pressure through disciplined bowling and smart batting, while the West Indies must adapt quickly to subcontinental conditions, score aggressively in the Powerplay, and avoid collapse against spin. Every session, from toss to the final ball, will be crucial.

Why Is Live Streaming the Best Way to Follow BAN vs WI?

Given the absence of TV telecast in India, live streaming on FanCode ensures fans don’t miss out on any action. From Rishad Hossain’s wicket-taking spells to Brandon King’s batting efforts, streaming online allows real-time access to commentary, scorecards, and highlights. It’s also ideal for viewers who want instant updates on key moments, player stats, and match-changing decisions.

Can the West Indies Bounce Back in the 2nd ODI?

While Bangladesh looks poised to wrap up the series 2-0, the West Indies have the potential to stage a comeback. If their top-order batsmen adjust to spin-friendly conditions and their bowlers apply pressure early, the second ODI could produce a nail-biting contest. Fans streaming online will witness every twist, turning moment, and game-changing delivery live.