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Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for Afghanistan test in UAE, Shanto to lead

Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for their one-off Test against Afghanistan in the UAE, with Najmul Hossain Shanto continuing as captain. The Test will begin on October 9, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and Hasan Mahmud among the key names in the squad.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for Afghanistan test in UAE, Shanto to lead
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for Afghanistan test in UAE, Shanto to lead
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