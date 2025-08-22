Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Mehidy Hasan Miraz OUT, Nurul Hasan IN; Check Complete Team

Bangladesh have named a 16-member squad, which will be led by Litton Das during the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. The 16-member squad unveiled by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will also feature against the Netherlands in a three-game T20I series preceding the Asia Cup.

The Bangladesh side for Asia Cup 2025 sees the return of wicketkeeper-batter Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan who has received a call-up to the Bangladesh T20I side after almost three years. The 31-year-old had last featured in the format during the 2022 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, Litton Das, who led Bangladesh to their maiden T20I series win against Sri Lanka followed by a series win over Pakistan at home in July, will continue to lead the side. Also included in the squad amongst the experienced campaigners are seasoned pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Surprisingly, there is no place for Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim, who were both part of the Bangladesh side that beat Pakistan 2-1 last month. However, Mehidy is among the standby players along with Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam and Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh will go up against Netherlands in the first of three T20Is on August 30 in Sylhet.



ALSO READ: Why Wasn't Shreyas Iyer Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025? Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Says THIS

Squad, Group Of Bangladesh For Asia Cup 2025

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will have eight teams, will be a crucial step in Bangladesh's journey towards the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year. Bangladesh are slotted in Group B along with Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh Squad For Asia Cup And Netherlands T20Is: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Standby (For Asia Cup Only): Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud