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  • /Bangladesh announce squad for Asian Games 2026: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud recalled; check full team

Bangladesh announce squad for Asian Games 2026: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud recalled; check full team

Najmul Hossain Shanto makes his return to the shortest format after featuring against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in May last year. The top-order batter endured a lean T20 run of 19 innings without a half-century, which resulted in him losing the captaincy to Litton.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 10:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
Bangladesh announce squad for Asian Games 2026: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud recalled; check full team
Image Credit: IANS/ICC

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bangladesh announce squad for Asian Games 2026: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud recalled; check full team
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