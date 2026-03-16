Pakistan collapse again as Tanzid Hasan ton powers Bangladesh to series victory

Bangladesh clinched a thrilling ODI series victory over Pakistan after edging the visitors by 11 runs in the third ODI in Mirpur, thanks to Tanzid Hasan’s maiden century and Taskin Ahmed’s four-wicket spell. Chasing 291, Pakistan fought hard through Salman Ali Agha’s brilliant 106, but Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack held their nerve in the final overs to dismiss Pakistan for 279, sealing the series 2–1. The win marks Bangladesh’s first bilateral ODI series win over Pakistan in 11 years, underlining their growing dominance at home and highlighting a new generation of match-winners.

Tanzid Hasan’s maiden ODI century anchors Bangladesh

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Bangladesh’s innings revolved around Tanzid Hasan’s mature 107 off 98 balls, a knock that blended patience with calculated aggression on a tricky Mirpur pitch.

Opening the batting, Tanzid stitched together a 105-run partnership with Saif Hassan, laying the platform for Bangladesh’s competitive total.

Key highlights from Bangladesh’s innings:

Tanzid Hasan: 107 (98 balls, 6 fours, 7 sixes)

Saif Hassan: 36 (55 balls)

Litton Das: 41 (51 balls)

Towhid Hridoy: 48* (44 balls)

Despite a strong start, Pakistan managed to slow Bangladesh in the middle overs through Abrar Ahmed’s tight spin and Haris Rauf’s death bowling. Rauf finished with 3/52, removing Litton Das and Rishad Hossain late in the innings.

Still, Hridoy’s late flourish ensured Bangladesh posted a competitive 290/5 on a surface offering uneven bounce and grip for slower balls.

Pakistan collapse early before Salman Agha’s heroic fightback

Pakistan’s chase began disastrously.

Taskin Ahmed ripped through the top order, removing Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Rizwan inside the first three overs. Nahid Rana struck soon after as Pakistan slipped into early trouble.

At one stage Pakistan were reeling at 67 for 4, putting the chase firmly in Bangladesh’s control.

However, Salman Ali Agha produced one of the finest ODI innings of his career, counter-attacking with authority.

His innings included:

106 off 98 balls

9 fours and 4 sixes

Crucial partnerships with Saad Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Agha largely targeted straight boundaries and handled Bangladesh’s seam attack cleverly, bringing Pakistan back into the contest.

Taskin Ahmed delivers decisive breakthrough

With Pakistan still chasing in the final phase, Taskin Ahmed produced the match-defining moment.

In the 48th over, Agha attempted a cross-batted stroke but mistimed it, giving Taskin his fourth wicket of the night.

Taskin finished with 4/49, emerging as Bangladesh’s standout bowler.

Mustafizur Rahman also played a crucial supporting role, taking 3/54 and exploiting the pitch’s grip with his cutters.

Late drama in final over nearly turns the match

Pakistan still had a faint chance entering the final over.

With 14 runs needed off six balls, Shaheen Shah Afridi attempted a late assault. Bangladesh even dropped a catch early in the over, briefly opening the door for Pakistan.

But the equation eventually proved too steep.

Afridi’s late cameo of 37 off 38 balls kept hopes alive, yet Pakistan ultimately fell 11 runs short, handing Bangladesh a memorable series victory.