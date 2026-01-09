Bangladesh Board Divided As ICC Faces Venue Row Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 In India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has escalated its standoff with the International Cricket Council by sending a second formal letter, reiterating security concerns over travelling to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. With the tournament less than a month away, the issue has triggered uncertainty, diplomacy, and internal division within Bangladesh cricket.

Why Has BCB Asked for a Venue Change?

In its latest communication, the BCB outlined specific apprehensions related to team safety during its scheduled matches in India. Bangladesh are slated to play four group-stage games, three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai, after the tournament begins on February 7.

Sources confirmed the ICC sought clarity on the nature of these concerns, prompting the second letter. While the BCB has not publicly detailed the issues, the board maintains that its request is rooted in player security and fan safety rather than competitive considerations.

Mustafizur Rahman Episode Adds Fuel

The situation intensified after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the IPL following instructions from the BCCI, citing unspecified “developments all around.” That decision, combined with recent political tensions and reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, hardened the board’s stance.

The BCB has since refused to confirm travel plans to India, instead pushing for Sri Lanka as an alternative venue.

ICC Yet to Offer a Clear Response

Despite ongoing exchanges, the ICC has not indicated any willingness to relocate Bangladesh’s matches from India. Officials are understood to be assessing the concerns internally, balancing tournament integrity, logistics, and diplomatic sensitivities.

However, the BCB has claimed that the ICC is open to further discussions and enhanced security evaluations, keeping the door ajar for a negotiated solution.

Cracks Within the Bangladesh Cricket Board

The controversy has exposed clear divisions within the BCB. One faction supports Sports Ministry advisor Asif Nazrul’s uncompromising stance, backing a firm refusal to tour India unless venues are changed.

Another influential group within the board prefers keeping channels open with the ICC and Indian authorities. This camp believes robust, foolproof security arrangements could address concerns without disrupting the World Cup schedule.

Nazrul, known for his critical views on India, is seen as driving a tougher line, marking a shift from the BCB’s traditionally cordial relationship with the BCCI.

Government Support Strengthens BCB’s Position

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs advisor Touhid Hossain has publicly backed the decision, stating that the national team will not visit India for the tournament due to safety reasons. His comments signal direct government involvement, raising the stakes for the ICC as the governing body weighs its next move.