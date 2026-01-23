Bangladesh boycott T20 World Cup 2026, BCCI president Mithun Manhas’ reaction goes viral - Watch

BCCI President Mithun Manhas has chosen not to comment publicly on Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, even as the standoff threatens to reshape the tournament just weeks before it begins. His brief response, delivered amid persistent questions from reporters in Raipur, has gone viral and underlined the growing tension between cricket’s stakeholders. Speaking outside Raipur airport on Thursday, Mithun Manhas, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, declined to address Bangladesh’s decision, smiling and saying only that he was in the city to attend the second T20I between India and New Zealand. The moment quickly spread across social media, becoming a flashpoint in an already heated debate.

Why Bangladesh are refusing to travel

Bangladesh’s position hardened a day earlier after the International Cricket Council rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to shift their matches to a neutral venue. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has cited security concerns and government-level advice as the basis for its stance.

BCB president Aminul Islam accused the ICC of inconsistency, pointing to the precedent set during the 2025 Champions Trophy, when India played all its matches in the UAE rather than travelling to Pakistan. According to Islam, that decision showed flexibility which Bangladesh now feels is being denied.

ICC’s hard line and possible consequences

The ICC, however, has pushed back strongly. In communications to Bangladesh, the governing body stated that no independent security assessment supports the request for relocation and warned that allowing a late venue change would create logistical chaos and a dangerous precedent for future tournaments.

Crucially, the ICC has also indicated that Bangladesh risk forfeiting their place if they do not confirm participation in India. With the tournament scheduled to start on February 7, Scotland, the next eligible team in the rankings, are widely expected to be named as a replacement if Bangladesh pull out.

Tournament schedule under threat

Under the existing fixture list, Bangladesh were set to open their campaign against West Indies at Eden Gardens, followed by matches against Italy and England at the same venue. A final group game against Nepal was scheduled at Wankhede Stadium.

Any last-minute change would have a knock-on effect on ticketing, broadcast planning, team logistics and fan travel, all major factors for a global event of this scale.

Silence from BCCI, signals from the top

Manhas’s refusal to engage publicly fits a broader pattern. Since taking office, the BCCI leadership has largely avoided verbal sparring on politically sensitive issues, preferring official statements and coordination with the ICC. From an administrative standpoint, that restraint is deliberate, but from a public perception angle, it has only intensified scrutiny.

For Indian cricket, the stakes are high. Hosting a smooth T20 World Cup is central to India’s reputation as a reliable global organiser. For Bangladesh, the decision carries long-term consequences, including potential financial losses and strained relations within international cricket. As the countdown continues, the silence from the BCCI contrasts sharply with the noise around it. Whether that silence holds or breaks may determine not just Bangladesh’s participation, but how cricket navigates governance, security and precedent in the years ahead.