LITTON DAS RECORD

Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Breaks Shakib Al Hasan’s T20I Record During Super 4 Clash Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Litton Das made history during the Asia Cup Super Four clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, surpassing all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to become Bangladesh’s highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Breaks Shakib Al Hasan’s T20I Record During Super 4 Clash Sri LankaImage Credit:- X

Record-Breaking Milestone

Litton Das entered the match needing 19 runs to overtake Shakib’s tally of 2,551 runs in 129 matches. He delivered under pressure, scoring a quick 23 runs off 16 balls, taking his career total to 2,557 runs in 114 T20Is. This remarkable feat solidifies his place as the leading T20I run-getter in Bangladesh’s cricket history.

Match Highlights

Bangladesh was chasing 168/7 set by Sri Lanka. Alongside Litton’s blazing knock, Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy contributed crucial half-centuries, anchoring the chase. Mustafizur Rahman provided key breakthroughs with the ball, and Bangladesh finished at 169/6 in 19.5 overs, clinching a thrilling four-wicket victory.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?

 

Bangladesh’s Top T20I Run-Scorers

Litton Das - 2,557 runs in 114 matches

Shakib Al Hasan - 2,551 runs in 129 matches

Mahmudullah - 2,444 runs in 141 matches

Tamim Iqbal - 1,701 runs in 74 matches

Mushfiqur Rahim - 1,500 runs in 102 matches

Litton Das’s performance highlights the rise of a new generation of Bangladeshi cricketers, showing that the team has both talent and depth in the T20 format.

Looking Ahead

This win boosts Bangladesh’s morale in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025. With Das leading from the front and supporting players contributing consistently, Bangladesh looks set to challenge for a top spot and potentially secure a place in the final. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

