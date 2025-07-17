Bangladesh Create History With Maiden T20I Series Win Over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh’s men’s cricket team created history by clinching their first-ever T20I series win against Sri Lanka, sealing a dominant eight-wicket victory in the third and final T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This landmark win marks Bangladesh’s maiden T20I series triumph on Sri Lankan soil and showcases their growing prowess in the shortest format of the game.

Mahedi Hasan’s Spin Masterclass

The hero of the decider was off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, who produced a sensational bowling spell, finishing with figures of 4/11 in four overs. His spell ripped through Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, restricting the hosts to a modest 132/7 in 20 overs. This performance also saw him break Harbhajan Singh’s 13-year-old record for the best T20I bowling figures by a visiting spinner in Colombo.

Mahedi also became the fifth Bangladeshi bowler to cross the 50-wicket mark in T20 Internationals, joining the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman in the elite club.

Tanzid Tamim’s Blazing Knock

In the run chase, Bangladesh got off to a flying start, thanks to an explosive innings by opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim. The young left-hander smashed an unbeaten 73 off 47 balls, laced with six sixes and four boundaries. His fearless stroke play ensured Bangladesh reached the target with 21 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

Captain Litton Das, who added a handy 32, played the perfect anchor before Tamim took full control of the chase. Their fluent partnership removed any pressure from the scoreboard and never allowed Sri Lanka’s bowlers to settle.

Series Recap: From Behind to Glory

1st T20I: Sri Lanka won convincingly, taking an early 1-0 lead.

2nd T20I: Bangladesh bounced back with a thumping 83-run win, leveling the series.

3rd T20I: Bangladesh chased down 132 in 16.3 overs to claim the series 2-1.

This is Bangladesh’s first T20I series win in Sri Lanka and only their second overseas T20I series victory in history. The series win is also a testament to the team's evolving bench strength, emerging stars, and newfound confidence under pressure.