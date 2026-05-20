Bangladesh creates history against Pakistan, surpass India in WTC 2027 rankings

Bangladesh have leapfrogged India in the ICC World Test Championship standings after an impressive 78-run triumph over Pakistan in the second Test in Sylhet.

Bangladesh wrapped up the series-clinching victory during the morning session on the final day of the Test on Wednesday, with their bowlers taking the last three Pakistan wickets to ensure a 2-0 series scoreline.

The win took Bangladesh to fifth place on the WTC 2027 standings with a win-loss percentage of 58.33 percent, surpassing India, who dropped to sixth with 48.15 points from nine Tests, four wins and as many defeats along with a drawn Test. Meanwhile, Pakistan remained in eighth place on the standings following the loss.

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India, who have not played a Test match so far this year, will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan, which is not part of the WTC cycle.

Resuming the final day on 316/7 while chasing a challenging 437-run target, Pakistan added 42 runs before being bowled out for 358 in 97.2 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with a fighting 94 off 166 balls, smashing 10 boundaries.

Pakistan entered the final day with hopes of pulling off a record chase and Rizwan continued to battle hard alongside Sajid Khan, who played a 28-run knock featuring five boundaries, but Pakistan lost their final three wickets without adding to the total after reaching 358.

Spinner Taijul Islam was the star for Bangladesh as he claimed six wickets, which included two scalps on the final day as the visitors attempted to pull off a record run chase of 437

Shoriful Islam was the other bowler to strike on the final day as he picked up the prized wicket of Mohammad Rizwan for 94 that gave the hosts the advantage

The series triumph was Bangladesh's first at home against Pakistan and their second successive sweep over their Asian rivals after their 2-0 win on Pakistani soil in 2024.