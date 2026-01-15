Bangladesh Cricket Board In Firefighting Mode After Players Threaten Total Boycott

Bangladesh cricket is staring at one of its most serious internal crises in recent years after senior players warned of a complete boycott unless a Bangladesh Cricket Board director steps down. The controversy erupted just weeks before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, throwing the team’s preparation, governance credibility, and international standing into uncertainty. At the centre of the storm is Bangladesh Cricket Board finance committee chairman M. Nazmul Islam, whose comments on player compensation triggered widespread outrage across the dressing room and the domestic circuit.

What Sparked the Crisis?

Nazmul publicly stated that Bangladesh players would not be compensated if the team withdrew from the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He further argued that the board spends “crores and crores of taka” on players despite inconsistent results, questioning why compensation should even be discussed. The remarks were seen as dismissive, inflammatory, and disrespectful, particularly at a time when Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament remains uncertain due to security concerns over hosting in India.

Players Draw a Red Line

The response from the players was swift and unified. Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh president Mohammad Mithun demanded Nazmul’s immediate resignation, warning that failure to do so would lead to a boycott of all cricketing activities. This includes international fixtures and the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, a competition that underpins Bangladesh’s domestic structure and commercial ecosystem. “The remark has deeply hurt the cricket fraternity. If he does not resign, we will announce a boycott starting immediately,” Mithun told reporters.

BPL Captains Close Ranks

Support for the boycott has extended beyond statements. Several Bangladesh Premier League captains have publicly backed the players’ stand, including Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Mahedi Hasan. Their involvement signals rare unity across franchises and national interests, highlighting how deeply the comments have resonated within the cricketing community.

BCB Moves Into Damage Control

Facing growing backlash, the Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a strongly worded statement distancing itself from Nazmul’s remarks. The board expressed regret and clarified that the comments did not reflect official policy or values. The statement also warned of possible disciplinary action against any official whose conduct harms the reputation or integrity of Bangladesh cricket, a line that suggests internal pressure is mounting behind closed doors.