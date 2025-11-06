Bangladesh Cricket Board Refutes Jahanara Alam’s Claims Of Physical Abuse Against Captain Nigar Sultana In Women’s Team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 'strongly refuted' allegations of physical abuse made by fast bowler Jahanara Alam against the women's team captain Nigar Sultana. Alam, 32, who hasn't made an international appearance since December 2024, had claimed that Sultana had beaten up her teammates during an interview with Bangladesh newspaper Kaler Kantho, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"The BCB categorically and strongly refutes these allegations, which are baseless, fabricated and devoid of any truth. The Board finds it unfortunate that such derogatory and scandalous claims have been made at a time when the Bangladesh Women's Team is showing commendable progress and unity on the international stage," BCB said in a statement.

"The Board believes that the timing and nature of these comments are deliberate, ill-intentioned and seemingly aimed at undermining the spirit and confidence of a team that continues to represent the country with pride. It is deeply disappointing that an individual who currently has no involvement or relevance in the plans of Bangladesh cricket has chosen to make such misleading statements in public," the statement added.

The Bangladesh board affirmed that it fully trusts and supports the national women's team's leadership, players, and management. While confirming that no evidence has been found to support Alam's claims, the Bangladesh board has reaffirmed its support for the women's team.

"The BCB wishes to make it clear that it has complete trust and confidence in the Women's National Team's leadership, players and management. The Board has found no evidence to support any of the claims made and stands firmly behind the team and its personnel," the statement concluded.

In the recent Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh finished seventh out of eight teams that contested in the showpiece event. The Sultana-led side registered just one victory over Pakistan and came close to defeating England, South Africa and Sri Lanka.