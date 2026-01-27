Bangladesh Cricket Board takes U-turn after T20 World Cup 2026 exit, reinstates Nazmul Islam

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken a dramatic U-turn days after Bangladesh’s shock exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, reinstating director M Nazmul Islam as chairman of its finance committee. The reversal comes at a time when Bangladesh cricket is facing one of its biggest administrative and reputational crises, following the board’s refusal to participate in the tournament under the existing schedule in India. Bangladesh were officially replaced by Scotland for the global event, a decision that has sent ripples across international cricket and intensified scrutiny on BCB’s internal governance.

Why Nazmul Islam has been reinstated

Nazmul Islam’s reappointment was confirmed at a BCB board of directors meeting after a review of his response to a disciplinary show-cause notice. The board found his explanation satisfactory and decided to overturn last week’s decision to remove him from the finance committee. A senior BCB official said the disciplinary committee’s observations were placed before the full board, which approved Islam’s reinstatement at the president’s direction.

“We had given our observation to the board, and the board made the call,” Faiazur Rahman, chairman of the BCB disciplinary committee, told The Daily Star. Islam had earlier replied to the show-cause notice on January 18, a day after the deadline. The disciplinary committee reportedly termed his response “positive and satisfactory”, though the contents were not disclosed.

Controversy that triggered his removal

The saga began earlier this month when Nazmul Islam made controversial remarks during the heated debate over Bangladesh’s World Cup participation. He labelled former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal an “Indian agent”, a comment that sparked widespread backlash from players, fans, and sections of the board. The remarks deepened existing unrest within the BCB and added fuel to an already volatile situation, as Bangladesh negotiated with the ICC over fixtures scheduled in India. Islam was subsequently removed as finance committee chairman, a move seen as damage control amid mounting pressure.

BCB accepts ICC decision on World Cup exit

While Nazmul Islam has been reinstated, the BCB has made it clear that it will not challenge the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh in the tournament. BCB Media Committee Chairman Amzad Hussain confirmed that the board has formally accepted the ruling and will not seek arbitration or legal remedy. “We have accepted the decision of the ICC board. Since the ICC has said that we cannot go and play or they cannot shift our games to Sri Lanka, in this case we cannot go and play in India,” Amzad Hussain said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. He added that the ICC had asked for a response within 24 hours, to which the BCB replied that it was not possible to participate under the given fixture.

Government decision played a key role

Amzad Hussain also revealed that the situation escalated after a cabinet meeting of the Bangladesh government, which concluded that the national team would not be able to travel to India. “After the ICC board meeting, there was a cabinet meeting of the Bangladesh government and a decision was made there. This decision has been communicated by the government,” he said. Following this, the ICC moved swiftly to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7.