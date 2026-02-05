Bangladesh's first reaction of Pakistan's boycott on India match in T20 World Cup 2026, 'We did not want...'

The potential boycott of the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has triggered financial and governance concerns across world cricket, with officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) warning that cancelling the sport’s most lucrative fixture could hurt every member nation. Scheduled for February 15, the clash is estimated to generate nearly USD 500 million (approx. Rs 4,500 crore). Any disruption, insiders say, could shrink ICC revenues, reduce dividends for boards, and destabilize the global cricket economy.

Why This Story Matters Now

Few sporting contests carry the financial weight of India vs Pakistan. The fixture drives broadcast spikes, record ad rates, packed stadiums, and massive digital engagement. With both sides rarely meeting outside ICC events, the match functions as a commercial engine that helps fund cricket worldwide. If Pakistan follows through with the boycott, the ripple effect may extend well beyond the tournament.

Bangladesh Raises Alarm Over Financial Fallout

A section of the BCB has openly expressed concern about the economic consequences of the match being called off. A senior BCB director told Prothom Alo: “If the India-Pakistan match does not take place, the entire cricketing world will face financial losses. Even our dividend will decrease. We did not want such losses.”

The statement underlines how ICC revenue distribution supports not only major cricketing nations but also developing boards that rely heavily on central payouts. Another official explained the structural risk: “This will directly affect the ICC's central revenue pool. Like everyone else, we are also stakeholders in that fund. Take Kenya or Uganda, for example. They would be satisfied with USD 100,000-200,000. But given our infrastructure, how will we survive if ICC revenues decline?” The concern reflects a broader reality: marquee fixtures subsidize the global cricket ecosystem.

Why Pakistan Is Considering A Boycott

The move is widely seen as a response to Bangladesh being removed from the tournament after the ICC rejected its request to relocate matches out of India over security concerns. Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the competition. According to the same report, Pakistan’s intent may be strategic rather than symbolic. “Pakistan wanted to send a strong message to Indian cricket. They wanted to challenge India's dominance. From that perspective, the decision may make sense.” This framing suggests the issue is as much about power dynamics in international cricket as it is about tournament logistics.

The $500 Million Match That Funds Global Cricket

Industry estimates place the commercial value of an India-Pakistan T20 at roughly USD 500 million when accounting for:

Broadcast rights premiums

Sponsorship activations

Advertising spikes

Ticket sales

Digital streaming

Legal betting markets

The ICC retains a significant portion before redistributing profits to member boards, making the fixture a financial cornerstone. Historically, India-Pakistan encounters have shattered viewership records. The 2022 T20 World Cup meeting, for example, drew some of the highest global cricket audiences ever, reinforcing why stakeholders fear a cancellation.