Bangladesh Cricket in Turmoil as Players Revolt Against BCB, Boycotss BPL 2026, 48 Hours Ultimatum Given: Know Full Controversy

The landscape of Bangladesh cricket is currently collapsing as players initiate a full-scale revolt against the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The tension reached a breaking point today when the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) ground to a halt. Although two games were scheduled for today, the opening match set for 1 PM failed to commence because the players have officially boycotted the tournament.

The 48-Hour Ultimatum

In a new development following the cancellation of the first game, Mohammad Mithun has laid out the players' strict terms for the remainder of the day. The players are demanding a written guarantee before they agree to take the field for the second scheduled match.

"The BCB has said it'll take around 48 hours for the official to resign. Even if we play the second game today, what if he doesn't resign after 48 hours? We will again stop BPL. If BCB gives us in writing that he will resign within 48 hours then we will play today. If he doesn't resign in 48 hours then BCB will have to compensate the players. The BCB is yet to respond to our demands," Mithun stated.

The Core of the Revolt

The cricketers are united in a single demand: the immediate sacking of BCB director M. Nazmul Islam. This administrative crisis was ignited when Islam labeled veteran player Tamim Iqbal an "agent of India." This derogatory accusation was made because Tamim advocated for the Bangladesh national team to travel to India for the upcoming T20I World Cup, despite government pressure to boycott the venue.

The situation worsened when the BCB suggested that players would receive no payment or compensation if the board chose to forfeit their World Cup matches. In response to these financial threats, Mehidy Hasan Miraz spoke out on behalf of the playing group, clarifying the source of their income.

"We play ICC tournaments that's why we are earning money. BCB Don't pay money from their own pockets," Miraz stated, highlighting the players' view that their earnings are generated by their own participation in global events rather than board charity.

Disruption of the BPL

On January 15, the Shere Bangla National Stadium remained empty of athletes during the afternoon slot. The scheduled fixture between the Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express did not take place as the players followed through with their threat to cease all activity until Islam resigns. This move follows a show cause notice issued by the BCB which many players feel is an insufficient response to Islam's comments.

Controversial Statements by M. Nazmul Islam

The director's comments during a prayer meeting for the late former prime minister Khaled Zia served as the catalyst for this strike. When asked about player compensation regarding a World Cup withdrawal, Islam was dismissive of the athletes' contributions.

"Why [would there be]? Are we asking them for the crores and crores of taka that we are spending on them? Answer me first," he asked. "We are spending so much money on them, they are not being able to do anything in different places. Have we got any international awards? What have we done at any level? Let us now ask them for the money back after every time they couldn't play. Give us back. Why should there even be a question of compensating the players?"

Official BCB Response

The Board has attempted to distance itself from the director's rhetoric in an official statement, though it has yet to meet the players' demand for his removal or provide the written assurance requested by Mithun.

"The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket," the BCB stated.

The statement continued, "The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board's designated spokesperson. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board."

A Nation in Limbo

With the BPL matches for the day hanging by a thread and players refusing to negotiate without a signed document, Bangladesh cricket is in a state of unprecedented turmoil. The conflict between the players' financial rights and the board's political positioning has created a stalemate that threatens the country's participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup.