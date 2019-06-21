Bangladesh Emerging team gets BCCI nod to play in KSCA tournament

New Delhi: Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) high-performance team is set to participate in the upcoming edition of the Dr. (Capt.) K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament subject to Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) concurrence.

As per documents accessed by IANS, the BCB had got an invite from the KSCA on June 20 to participate in the tournament and had sent in a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the same.

BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim has written back to BCB's Cricket Operations Manager and said that the Indian board has no objection towards their participation.

The tournament is set to tentatively start from July 8/9 and will be played till August 5/6 in Bengaluru and Mysore.