Bangladesh End 11-Year Wait, Beat Hong Kong In T20Is For The First Time

Bangladesh finally broke their T20I jinx against Hong Kong, registering a seven-wicket victory in their Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash in Abu Dhabi. The result not only gave the Tigers a strong start to their campaign but also erased the painful memory of their shocking loss to the same opponent 11 years ago.

Put in to bowl first, Bangladesh’s bowlers displayed impressive discipline. Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets apiece to restrict Hong Kong to 143/7 in 20 overs. Despite some resistance from the Hong Kong middle order, the Bangladesh attack ensured the total stayed within reach.

In reply, Litton Das anchored the chase with a brilliant 59 off 39 deliveries, mixing boundaries with quick running between the wickets. Supported by Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh overhauled the target in just 17.4 overs, finishing at 147/3.

This victory was especially significant, as it came more than a decade after Bangladesh’s humiliating defeat at the hands of Hong Kong in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Chittagong. That result had been considered one of the biggest upsets in T20I history. With this win, Bangladesh not only set the record straight but also boosted their confidence ahead of tougher Asia Cup fixtures.

The Tigers will now look to build on this momentum and carry their winning form deeper into the tournament.