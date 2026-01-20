Asif Nazrul, the sports advisor for the Bangladesh government, reiterated on Tuesday that there will be no shift in the nation's refusal to travel to India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Citing persistent security concerns and heightened political friction, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) continues to demand that the ICC relocate their fixtures to co-host Sri Lanka.

Deadlock and the Mustafizur Factor

The standoff intensified over the weekend following inconclusive discussions between BCB and ICC officials in Dhaka. A significant catalyst for the BCB's firm stance was the BCCI's directive to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, a move attributed to the volatile political climate between the two neighbors. Bangladesh has cited this treatment of their premier fast bowler as evidence of an environment unsuitable for their national team.

The ICC’s Looming Deadline

With the tournament approaching, it is understood that the ICC has established January 21 as the final deadline to resolve the matter. If a resolution is not reached, the ICC may be forced to invite Scotland, the highest ranked team that failed to qualify, to replace Bangladesh. Such a transition requires a minimum 15 day window for Scotland to prepare, making the January 21 cutoff critical.

Despite these reports, Asif Nazrul dismissed the idea of a replacement as speculative. "I am not aware that Scotland will be included in our place (in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup)," he informed reporters. "If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions," he added.

Precedents and Group Swapping

Bangladesh had previously proposed a swap of their group to avoid Indian venues, but this was blocked by Ireland, who refused to agree to the late change in the tournament structure. Nazrul pointed toward historical precedents to justify the BCB's request for a venue change.

"In the past there are examples that Pakistan said that they will not travel to India and ICC changed the venue. We have asked to change the venue on logical ground and we cannot be pressurized to play in India by putting illogical pressure," Nazrul stated.

Verified Tournament Context

The T20 World Cup 2026 is a co-hosted event between India and Sri Lanka. While most of the knockout stages and marquee matches are slated for Indian venues, Bangladesh remains adamant that their safety can only be guaranteed in the Sri Lankan leg of the tournament. As the January 21 deadline expires tomorrow, the cricketing world awaits a final verdict that could see a major full member nation withdraw from a world event for the first time in the modern era.